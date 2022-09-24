Who is Jasmin St. Claire? Porn Star Follows Her Passion to Become a WWE Wrestler

Jasmin St. Claire, a 49-year-old WWE wrestler, made a shocking revelation in a recent podcast that her past in the porn film industry has always shadowed her wrestling career.

The wrestler who presently lives in Los Angeles, California, gave up on her career as a porn star in 2000 and followed her passion to become a wrestler. St. Claire commenced her wrestling with Sue Saxton and Mando Guerrero who became her mentors and supported her dream.

Despite getting accolades at WWE's Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and later with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), Claire had to face the ghosts from her past. However, St. Claire was out to prove something to herself and not to the "world" as she claimed in a recent interview.

Jasmin St. Claire Becomes the Role Model for Many Who want to Quit Porn Film Industry

A report published by New York Post referred to Claire's statement given to an adult film producer Holly Randall on her podcast adding," It put me on the map in some weird way. It's sort of like one of those things where people remember you for something but they don't always know what it is." St. Claire also said that she doesn't regret working in porn films and thought that it was really funny.

A large number of social media followers have appreciated Claire's determination to give up on porn and follow her heart's desire. They extended support to her stating that she should ignore criticism and carry on with the good work in the field of wrestling.

A faction of the social media followers also stated that she was the role model for many young women who wanted to quit the porn film industry and make a new beginning.

Among the porn films, St. Claire is known for her performance in World's Biggest Gang Bang 2 in which she acted to perform sex acts with 300 men in 24 hours.

Speaking of her wrestling career, St. Claire fought with acclaimed wrestlers like major the "Queen of Extreme" Francine and challenged to fight rapper Machine Gun Kelly.