Texas Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend After He Finds Out About Her OnlyFans Page

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut and stabbed a man with a knife during a fight at her apartment, according to San Antonio police.

Destiny Nicole Jimenez, 22, was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Jimenez Stabbed Victim After He Confronted Her Over OnlyFans Account

San Antonio police officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to an apartment in the 5000 block of Wiseman Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 after receiving reports of an injured person.

According to FOX 29, Jimenez was caught by her boyfriend making OnlyFans content. Authorities on the scene said the woman was at home when the man came to the apartment and confronted her for having an OnlyFans page. OnlyFans is a platform that enables content creators to charge subscribers a monthly fee for access to private content, including explicit photos and videos.

Police said Jimenez locked the deadbolt to the apartment and refused to let the victim in. That's when, police say, the woman eventually did relent, but the fighting continued inside the apartment.

The altercation ended with Jimenez allegedly grabbing a kitchen knife and swinging it towards the man, slashing him in the chest and forearm before stabbing him. The man also had a puncture wound to his torso, police said.

Authorities added that Jimenez's six-year-old child was present during the incident. The man left the apartment where he then called for help, police said. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney grabbed headlines after fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Miami apartment following an argument, as previously reported. Clenney was arrested in Hawaii after authorities issued a warrant for her arrest and was charged with second-degree murder.