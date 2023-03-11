Who Is Gianna Carmona? Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Rumored to Be Dating Instagram Influencer

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields seems to be having the best time of his life this offseason. And to give him company he has a new lady friend. According to reports report, 24-year-old Fields is dating Instagram influencer Gianna Carmona and the two are inseparable.

According to a Sports Gossip report, Fields and Instagram beauty Carmona "traveled to Turks and Caicos a few weeks ago." Carmona, who has nearly 7,000 Instagram followers, recently posted a series of bikini pics to her page that was geotagged from Turks and Caicos. The sleuths say that's the current Bears dual-threat gunslinger enjoying a quiet moment next to the pool in Turks and Caicos while Carmona dumps out some content.

Love Is in the Air

The Carmona-Fields tropical vacation occurred "a few weeks ago," according to the gossip hounds at SportsGossip.com, who have been all over the Aaron Rodgers relationship news as it breaks.

Carmona posted a trio of pics that makes things more evident. "In my element," she captioned the post that Fields "liked."

According to her Instagram bio, Carmona is based in Miami and Arizona.

The stunning looking Instagram influencer doesn't just show off photos from her travels but also her sense of style.

In fact, she featured in a photo session celebrating her 21st birthday while wearing a bright red short dress.

"21, can you do somethin for me," she captioned the shots, one of which featured a heart-shaped cake with "twenty-one" written in script.

Already too Close

It is still unclear when Carmona and Fields actually started dating but it seems they are already quite into one another. Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, finished the Bears' 3-14 season in January as he completed his second NFL campaign.

Fields passed for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 regular-season games last year.

He also had a 60.4 percent completion rate for the year. Yet Fields ran for a staggering 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

This summer hasn't been a quiet one for the Bears as NFL free agency is ready to begin on Wednesday. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears, who are the owners of the first overall pick in this year's draft, have "been approached by multiple teams about trading" the top pick.

Moreover, Chicago is also believed to be "leaning toward" moving the pick, according to reports. This winter, Fields has also been the focus of speculations, with concern growing that the quarterback could be moved.