Who Was Genesis Escobar? Pregnant Chicago Woman and Unborn Baby Shot Dead by Car's Occupants Whom She Tried to Rob

A pregnant Chicago woman and her unborn child died after she was shot while trying to rob somebody in a car. Genesis Escobar, 21, who was seven months pregnant, had orchestrated a heist with her boyfriend was shot dead by the occupants of the car which they tried to rob, according to law enforcement officials.

Escobar was shot dead when she climbed into somebody's car in the Belmont Cragin area on Monday afternoon and then started demanding money from them. Instead, of handing over the money, the occupants of the vehicle fired gunshots, killing Escobar and her unborn child. It's unclear if Escobar was armed with any sort of weapon.

Heist Ends in Death

Escobar got into a parked car in the Belmont Cragin section of the city around 1 pm when her intended victims shot her in retaliation. She was hit in the shoulder, back, and hand, according to the police.

Witnesses claimed that her assailants then dumped a large amount of cash on top of Escobar before throwing her body onto the street.

The source claimed that Escobar's unnamed boyfriend, who had been waiting outside the car during the shooting, allegedly took some of the money and fled the scene, leaving the gasping expecting woman on the ground.

Escobar was rushed to a neighboring hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. According to News4, Escobar was seven months pregnant and her friends said she was looking forward to becoming a mother.

The shooting also claimed the life of Escobar's unborn daughter, who was due in two months.

Tragic End to Life

According to court documents obtained by the Sun-Times, Escobar, who had been detained numerous times recently, was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction and was facing an indictment on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Iris Alvarez, a neighbor, claimed that just before the incident, Escobar had visited her daughter. "She texted my daughter and told my daughter: 'Please help me! I'm in trouble!'" Alvarez told News4. "But my daughter was sleeping."

It is unclear what situation Escobar was in or what trouble she was into. Soon after that, according to Alvarez, they heard gunshots and rushed outside to investigate.

Escobar was found outside, laying in the roadway and gasping for breath. According to the police, Escobar was shot while inside the car in the back, shoulder, and hand.

According to witnesses, she allegedly attacked the car while accompanied by a group of people, who also fired shots during the incident.

As Escobar's body was thrown, everyone involved in the incident fled the scene.

"They threw a bunch of money on top of her,' Alvarez said. 'I don't know if she was into some kind of trouble."

"I don't care how much trouble you're in," said Alvarez. "I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn't have a heart."

Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made yet.