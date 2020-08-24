An Asian tea shop owner and the employees were subjected to racist rant by an African-American black woman who accused them of 'stealing black culture' after they named their outlet 'Trap Tea'. The incident took place in the recently opened boba tea shop in Aurora, Colorado.

According to Wikitonary 'Trap House' is used as a slang to describe a crack house. A place where illegal drugs are manufactured, packaged for sale, or sold on the street. Asian-Dawn The black woman, identified as 23-year-old Alewia Tola Roba, is an Ethiopian.

Black Woman Calls Asian Employees Thieves

The nearly minute-long video posted on Twitter starts with Roba saying: "You're using black culture to gain customers. This establishment is not black-owned, but you're stealing black culture."

As one of the employees asks her how they were stealing black culture, Roba says: "Is this not black culture, Trap Tree?"

No! You're thieves—Asian people stealing black culture once again. It's okay. You'll be exposed, You are not black owned, stealing black culture."

At this point, the employee, waiting for her payment, says: "Thank You for coming". Not done with her racist rant, Roba goes on to say that she came to the outlet believing it to be black-owned. "No! I came here because I thought it was black-owned. That's why I came here. I am supporting a black business. This is not black owned. Asians stealing black culture once again," she said.

After another black customer tried to intervene in favor of the employees, Roba snaps at him saying, "You're a c**n! Don't talk!

Trap Tea Clarifies Its Stance in Instagram Post

Later, taking on Instagram, Trap Tree issued a statement clarifying that the name came from the "appreciation of black southern culture and the grind, hustle and drive that we put into the brand and the friends and family we have collaborated with to make that possible." The logo is a flip on the dragon ball z kame house from the popular anime show, read the statement, which insisted that trap tea is about love and bringing everyone together.

Roba's racist rant left a lot of social media users baffled. "The word "trap" is just that - A WORD. No culture owns it or can claim its use solely by their own people. The woman in the video is the one who is a racist - only wanting to go to a business based on the color of the owner's skin. Then calling a customer an offensive slur," commented a user.

"The rager has no integrity and has clammed up all her accounts to avoid the backlash. You should sue the ever-living hell out of her," wrote another.