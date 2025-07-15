The U.S. government has recently finished an inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein, concluding no foul play in his jail death and saying there was no 'client list' connected to his crimes. The move has sparked outrage online, especially in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell, a former Epstein associate, stating she will testify before Congress.

However, there's no official confirmation from the Congress about the possibility of accepting or scheduling her testimony.

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted last year of helping Epstein recruit and sexually exploit minor girls. A Daily Mail report states that Maxwell is "prepared" to come out of hiding and discuss Epstein, his operations, his clients, and "the way trafficking operated."

Yet despite the central role she has played in the case, no committee of the U.S. Congress has ever asked Maxwell to testify. Her proposal has reignited calls for transparency and accountability. So many are left wondering why she wasn't questioned sooner, given the allegations that Epstein's crimes included rich and powerful clients.

At the same time, Maxwell's statement has triggered concern on social media. Many users pointed out that others linked to the case have died under suspicious circumstances. These have included Epstein himself, who was found dead in a New York prison in 2019. Officials had described it as a suicide, but details that could have cast the finding in doubt, like broken cameras, sleeping guards, and Epstein's having been taken off suicide watch days earlier, lent themselves to speculation.

Another case receiving new focus is that of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers. Giuffre had accused, though in more public claims, that she had been trafficked to such high-profile figures as Britain's Prince Andrew. In 2019, she expressed online that she wasn't suicidal. Still, in 2025, she took her own life, according to reports. Her death further fueled public suspicion that voices in the Epstein case were being silenced.

And now similar fears have been raised about Maxwell. Posts on social media speculate she might also "commit suicide" before she can testify. Some users have gone as far as saying she was "silenced" forever.

Maxwell's has a strange past. Born in France and raised in the United Kingdom, she is the daughter of media magnate Robert Maxwell. After he died mysteriously in 1991, she headed for New York and soon became a high society figure. There, she grew close to Epstein and was a regular at his properties and events.

At the trial, several victims testified that not only did Maxwell know about Epstein's abuse, but she played an active role in arranging it. She was accused of finding, grooming and even engaging in the sexual abuse of underage girls. The jury convicted her of five federal charges, including the sex trafficking of a minor.

But Maxwell is the only prominent figure to be held accountable for Epstein's crimes despite her conviction. No one else has been formally charged, and many questions about Epstein's network have gone unanswered. That's why Maxwell's offer to testify has prompted so much attention.

Now, critics say it should be anything but case closed. They say if Maxwell is willing to testify under oath, Congress should respond. Now, victim advocates and legal experts are urging a full hearing, in which Maxwell is said to reveal secrets that may have been buried for years or ignored.

To date no lawmakers have responded in any official capacity to her offer.