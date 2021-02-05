Korean actor Kim So-Hyun, who has made a mark with her K-dramas since a very young age, has left everyone shocked with her scandalous statement. In an interview with Soompi, the actor known for starring in more than 40 dramas and movies, said that she has no interest in the opposite sex, raising questions on her sexuality.

K-drama queen Kim So-Hyun, despite her young age, has managed to win over millions of fans with her acting. She is one of the most followed actors in the Korean Film Industry. The diva has a massive fanbase on social media with over ten million people following and commenting on her posts every day.

Having a thriving career an actor doesn't really have the luxury of free time, their schedules are always jam-packed. It seems Kim So-Hyun is one among those who as a consequence never had the time to date. The sizzling actor has been single and is yet to get some experience in the romance department.

On the work front, Kim So-Hyun started out as a child artist at the age of 7 with the 2006 drama titled Drama City. The actor rose to fame in 2012, after portraying the character of young queen Yoon Bo-Kyung in Moon Embracing the Sun and a bullied student Lee Soo-Yeon in the film Missing You. She has more than 14 years of experience in the film industry so far. Kim So-Hyun will soon turn 21, here are some things to know about the experienced actress. Some of her famous movies include - Pure Love, The Last Princess, Your Name, I Am the King.

Currently, the Korean actor stars in Netflix's K-drama Love Alarm Season 2. She plays the leading character in the Korean drama that is based on an app which can detect someone nearby falling in love with the Love Alarm application user.

Did Kim So-Hyun Feature in Porn?

While Kim So-Hyun's fans love seeing the actor in sexy videos on the internet, there are several internet porn links that go by the name of actor Kim So-Hyun. However, there's no proof if the Korean actor has really taken the risk of going nude on the internet.

Kim So-Hyun: Lesser Known Facts About The Love Alarm Actor

Kim So-Hyun's Date of Birth is - June 4, 1999

Birth Place - Australia

Relationship Status - Single

Height - 1.65 m

Boyfriends - Nil

Acting School - She had never been formally trained for acting

Kim So-Hyun: Love Alam Official Trailer

Kim So-Hyun Photos