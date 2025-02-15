Who Is Farhad Noori? Afghan Migrant Who Rammed Car into Crowd in Munich Is a Bodybuilder and 'Islamic Extremist' Who Shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

The Afghan migrant who rammed his car into a crowd during a demonstration in Munich, injuring 36 people—including a mother and her two-year-old child—was described by law enforcement on Friday as a bodybuilding "Islamic extremist" who shouted "Allahu Akbar" after he was arrested.

Farhad Noori, a 24-year-old, whose asylum request had recently been turned down, openly confessed to purposely steering a Mini Cooper into a crowd of 1,500 people in Munich, in what German authorities described on Friday as an "Islamic extremist attack," according to The Sun. Prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann said that during a two-hour police questioning, Noori "gave an explanation that I would summarize as religious motivation."

Islamic Extremist Attempting Terror Attack

This became evident shortly after Noori was taken into custody, as he began praying and shouted "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great," according to Tilmann.

Prosecutors told Die Zeit that Noori's online activity gave "indications of an extremist background," including a concerning post that read: "Eradicate all those who are bad to Islam."

The suspect works as a security guard and is also a bodybuilder who gained local recognition after winning a regional championship, making him a minor celebrity in the fitness community, according to the German tabloid Bild.

Noori had more than 100,000 followers on his social media accounts, where he frequently showcased his physique, wore luxury fashion, and posed with high-performance sports cars.

Authorities believe he acted alone and have found no ties to any terrorist organizations, according to Tilmann.

Born in Kabul in 2001, Noori arrived in Germany from Afghanistan as an unaccompanied minor in late 2016, according to German reports. He later applied for asylum, but his request was denied.

No Tolerance for His Crime

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has demanded Noori's deportation. "This perpetrator cannot hope for any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country," Scholz said, adding, "If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice."

At around 10:30 a.m., Noori drove toward the gathering from behind before plowing into the crowd. He was apprehended by police, who "fired at the vehicle," according to Deputy Police Chief Christian Huber.

Dozens of people sustained injuries, with some reportedly trapped beneath the Mini, witnesses stated.

A mother and her two-year-old child are in critical condition, while eight others suffered severe injuries.

The motive behind Noori's decision to target the demonstration organized by Verdi, or Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft—one of Germany's largest trade unions representing service workers—remains unclear.

The attack took place just a mile from where world leaders, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered for a conference in Munich on Friday.

The recent incidents have reignited discussions on security and immigration in Germany, which is set to hold federal elections on February 23 after Chancellor Scholz's lost a confidence vote in December.