Chilling Moment Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Reactor's Shell Protecting World from Radiation as Ukraine Slams Moscow [WATCH]

Ukraine claimed on Friday morning that a Russian drone hit the containment shell protecting the radioactive reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, causing major damage. The protective structure, installed around Reactor 4 in 2016, was left with a large hole due to the unmanned aircraft strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that the shelter sustained damage but assured that the fire had been successfully put out. The structure was built to contain radiation following the 1986 nuclear disaster, which spread radioactive contamination across Europe. CCTV footage shared by the Ukrainian president showed an explosion on the side of the Chernobyl structure, with the timestamp indicating 2:02 a.m.

Blast at Chernobyl

"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky said Friday.

"This is a terrorist attack for the entire world," he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed an "explosion" at the site and said that it is closely monitoring the plant. However, it assured that radiation levels have remained stable with no increase detected.

Aerial footage showed flames erupting from the damaged area, before additional video showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the drone inside.

Zelensky claimed that the attack inflicted substantial damage to the structure and sparked a fire.

Radiation levels have remained unchanged since the attack, and officials are continuing to monitor the readings closely.

Zelensky condemned Russia for the reckless attack, emphasizing that the structure was constructed with contributions from multiple European nations dedicated to ensuring global security.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today's Russia," he said.

Another Bitter Tiff Before Potential Peace Talks

Zelensky claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to engage in talks with Ukraine and the United States to negotiate an end to the war, which began nearly three years ago on February 24, 2022.

The 47-year-old president criticized Putin for his "anti-human rhetoric" and the relentless attacks on Ukraine, which have devastated infrastructure in major cities and claimed thousands of lives since the war began.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world. That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions," he said.

The power plant has remained a target throughout the war, with Russian forces taking control of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on the very first day of the invasion.

Later, Putin warned Ukraine of a potential "new Chernobyl" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. After the catastrophic Chernobyl meltdown in 1986, a containment structure—known as the sarcophagus—was rapidly built around the reactor over a span of 206 days.

Due to extreme radiation levels, workers were unable to completely seal off the destroyed reactor from external exposure. The initial design, developed just 24 days after the disaster, was expected to last between 20 to 30 years, prompting the need for a more durable, long-term solution.

In November 2016, the current domed protective structure was moved into position over both the reactor and the original sarcophagus.