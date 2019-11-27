Kendall Jenner is the only One who has kept her relationship status very private. The supermodel never reveals anything personal and believes in the idea of relationships being sacred. However, the model and reality star revealed or rather hinted at how she might want to start a family with someone.

Who is the mystery man?

Kendall has been rumoured to be dating Fai Khadra for a few months now. The duo have been seen hanging out together. Nothing is clear when it comes to Kendall and her dating life. She has always claimed that Fai Khadra is a good friend.

This she made it clear through one of her posts on Instagram in which she wrote, "we don't date he's just my date ." The supermodel is 24 years old and had previously made it clear that she doesn't want to become a mother in the near future, unlike her sisters who are all mothers.

Kendall asks for opinions to start a relationship

Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, already had a baby girl and Kendall's fans can't wait for Kendall to reveal details about her love life or when she wants to start a family. In a recent post on Instagram, Kendall asked her fans "everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say "I" ✋."

All her family members and friends, like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian West and Gigi Hadid, positively responded to this question. In 2017, Kendall explained to Harper's Bazaar the reasons why she keeps her love life private unlike any of her sisters.

Why is Kendall so private?

"I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life," she said in April 2017. "It's something between two people, and nobody else's opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that's probably going to cause us to break up."