Who is Evan Rachel Wood? Vanessa Bryant Rips Actor For Calling Kobe Bryant 'Rapist'

In a wave of allegations, Evan Rachael Woods has targeted late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a crash last year, with sexual harassment allegations. Hours after the death of the NBA player, the Golden Globe Award-nominated actor had shared a tweet accusing the superstar of being a 'rapist.'

Vanessa Bryant Rips Evan Rachel Wood

Now, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media to slam all allegations against the late NBA star. She ripped actor Evan Rachael Wood for calling Kobe a 'rapist.' According to Vanessa, the actor's claims are part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they don't really commit.

"Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing, to say the least," posted Vanessa Bryant on her official Instagram story. She further emphasized, "An accusation doesn't make someone guilty." Vanessa, 38, said that the tweet just came to her attention over a year after her husband Kobe's death.

Evan Rachel Wood Calls Kobe Bryant 'Rapist'

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas while heading to a basketball tournament on January 26, 2020. Three days after the NBA star's demise, Wood slammed the late Laker's player on Twitter. She said: "I haven't said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it's time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it."

Well, this isn't the first time Kobe Bryant is being accused of rape. The ex-NBA star was in July 2003 was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado. Bryant fought the legal battle against charges of sexual assault and spent much time at court hearings during the 2003-2004 NBA season. The sexual assault case was later dropped as Bryant's accuser decided not to testify.

Who is Evan Rachel Wood?

Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress, model, and musician, who had won a Critics' Choice Television Award as well as three Primetime Emmy Award nominations so far in her career. Earlier, last week, the actor shared a letter stating multiple allegations of human and sex trafficking that include minors against American singer-songwriter Marilyn Mason, who was also Wood's ex-fiance.

The American actress, fashion model and singer has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was born in 1987 in Raleigh, North Carolina.