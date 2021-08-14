Who is Ethan Grumke? Former Teacher Sends Wife's Sex Videos to Students; Demands Nudes and Sex

A former Oak Grove High School teacher has caught sending sex videos and demanding nudes from students. Ethan C. Grumke has been charged with first-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor, attempting to commit sexual contact with a student, and second-degree stalking.

According to the court documents, the incidents took place between December 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Grumke Contacted the Students on Snapchat

KSHB reported that the 27-year-old allegedly sent videos to students through Snapchat and requested them to send their nudes to him. The court documents, cited by the outlet, revealed that Grumke also sent electronic messages to an Oak Grove High School student "requesting that [redacted] have sex with him."

Apart from sending inappropriate messages to the juveniles, the former teacher also posted "inappropriate videos and pictures" on his social media accounts including, Instagram and Snapchat. " It would have caused a reasonable person under the circumstances to be frightened, intimidated, or emotionally distressed," stated the court documents.

The outlet reported that the incident came to light after an anonymous complaint was filed with the school officials alleging that Grumke sent sex videos to female students. It was then the Missouri Children's Division informed the police authorities.

During the investigation conducted by the school authorities, Grumke admitted about sending the videos to students. The video showed Grumke and his wife having sex, according to court records.

Grumke Moved to Colorado For Another Job

Fox 4 reported that Grumke, who was a math teacher at the Oak Grove High School and also coached varsity football and varsity track and field, moved to Colorado "in attempt to pursue another teaching job."

In a statement, Oak Grove School District confirmed that it conducted investigation and "removed the staff member from any contact with students."

"Prior to employment, all Oak Grove employees must complete, and successfully pass, a background check and proper work history investigations," the statement said.

According to The Durango-Herald, Grumke was hired as the head football coach at Bayfied High School in the Bayfield School District. However, he resigned from the post in June without starting the coaching.