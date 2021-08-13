Did Anthony Fauci Admit to COVID-19 Vaccines Spreading Disease? Here is the Truth

A viral claim suggesting that Dr Anthony Fauci said that COVID-19 vaccines are spreading the disease is found to be untrue. The fake claim gained momentum after multiple outlets twisted Fauci's statement regarding the spread of Delta variant.

It isn't first time when Fauci, who has remained on the forefront since the outbreak of the pandemic, has been embroiled in conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 vaccines and adopting safety measures to prevent against the spread of virus.

Fauci Blames Vaccine For Spread of Disease?

The recent conspiracy theory emerged after Natural News published an article titled, 'Fauci admits covid "vaccines" are spreading disease' on August 5.

"America's fakest "doctor" is back on television fearmongering about the so-called "delta variant" of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), admitting in the process that "vaccinated" people are actively spreading it to others.

"Tony Fauci, appearing on the fake news program "Face the Nation," explained to some robotic suit and tie that the "new thinking" surrounding the delta variant is that it easily spreads from person to person, including people who already got injected with a Trump Vaccine," read the article.

The same article was picked up by few other outlets and it went viral on social media.

Fauci Said Breakthrough Infections Can Happen

Reuters debunked the claim stating that it was missing context and headline of the article was misleading.

The outlet reported that the article was based on Fauci's interview on CBS's "Face the Nation". On being asked about his understanding of the Delta variant, Fauci said that no vaccine is 100% effective and that breakthrough infections can happen.

"When you look at the level of virus in the nasopharynx of people who are vaccinated, who get breakthrough infections, it's really quite high and equivalent to the level of virus in the nasopharynx of unvaccinated people who get infected," Fauci said in the interview. "That's very different from the Alpha variant."

Explaining that the previous Alpha variant presented an extremely low level of virus in a vaccinated person compared to an unvaccinated infected person, Fauci said, "Not so with Delta. So we know now that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections can spread the virus to other people."