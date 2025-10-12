Who Is Eric Nixon? Owner of Helicopter that Crashed in California Is Daredevil Pilot Known for His Thrilling Stunts

A thrill-seeking helicopter pilot known for flying low and fast was identified as the owner of the aircraft that spun out of control and crashed into a beachfront hotel in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday afternoon.

Eric Nixon, a self-proclaimed aviation expert with thousands of online followers, has built a reputation for sharing thrilling videos of his daring helicopter stunts across the skies of the American West. Now, those same videos are being viewed in a far more unsettling light after the horrific crash that injured five. Witnesses said the helicopter appeared to be lowering down toward the trees when it suddenly shot back up and spun out of control.

Thrill Turns into Tragedy

Videos from bystanders captured a harrowing scene as Nixon's helicopter spun out of control before crashing into palm trees outside The Waterfront Beach Resort, sending debris flying across the boardwalk and forcing beachgoers to scramble for safety.

Witnesses said they gasped as the aircraft appeared to lose control, with its tail rotor apparently failing before it plunged toward the ground.

Huntington Beach Police reported that both people on board were rescued alive, though their conditions are still unknown. Three pedestrians on the street were also injured, officials confirmed.

Authorities later confirmed that the helicopter was part of the annual Cars N' Copters event — a flashy weekend gathering that attracts hundreds of exotic cars and private helicopters to the Huntington Beach waterfront. The aircraft was heading to join the display when the crash occurred.

Friends describe Nixon as a pilot who truly "lived and breathed helicopters."

His Instagram is packed with heart-stopping clips of low-altitude flights, sharp turns, and desert skims — each seemingly more daring than the last.

In one recent video, he flies barely 20 feet above the desert floor while a truck speeds toward him in the opposite direction. In another, he performs a sweeping low-level pass in a Bell AH-1 Cobra, a single-engine military attack helicopter once used by the U.S. Army.

Stunt Goes Wrong

Many of his videos show him weaving between palm trees, banking over beaches, or zooming past friends on dirt buggies in the Baja Nevada desert, often just feet above the ground. Laughter and shouts can be heard over the roar of the rotor blades, as sand and dust kick up around him.

Even with his daredevil reputation, Nixon sometimes showed caution. In a video from May, he filmed himself carefully landing a helicopter on the side of a mountain, explaining he was waiting out bad weather before continuing his flight.

"Set down and waited it out rather than keeping my original schedule. Safety first!" he wrote in the caption.

Nixon, who has been married to his wife Kim for over 20 years, often shared lighter moments with her — hangar photos, casual flyovers near home — showing just how central aviation was to his life.

Saturday's event was meant to be a celebration of that passion. Promotional materials for the Helicopter Landing Party, part of the Cars N' Copters weekend, promised an impressive display of 12 aircraft alongside more than 300 exotic cars at the beachside resort.

Videos from last year show Nixon soaring dramatically over the same hotel, his helicopter brushing the tops of California palm trees as crowds cheered and filmed.

This year, however, the celebration took a terrifying turn. Moments after a mechanical failure, Nixon's helicopter plummeted onto the hotel grounds, narrowly missing the crowded promenade.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. Initial reports point to a possible tail-rotor failure, a serious problem that can lead to an immediate loss of control.