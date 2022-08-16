Who is Eric Dore? Co-Owner of Old Mill Pub Caught Taking Upskirt Pictures of Teenage Girl; Restaurant Gets Review Bombed After Video Goes Viral

A video showing a middle-aged man clicking the upskirt pictures of a teenager has gone viral on social media. The man in the video has been identified as Eric Dore, one of the owners of Old Mill Pub in Skowhegan, Maine.

Dore is Father to Four Girls

The video, which was recorded by an onlooker from a window, shows the man casually walking behind a denim skirt clad girl and clicking a picture from underneath. The girl is seen filling up some forms kept on the rear side of the car. After filming the girl's underskirt, the man walks up to the car and tosses his phone inside the car.

As per the social media posts, the victim was at the place of work signing paperwork for a car she had traded in at Mark's Southern Auto. The video was recorded by a client with whom the victim was working.

TB Daily News reported that Dore, who is one of the owners of the restaurant, is a father of four girls. As per the now deleted Facebook account, Dore describes himself as former Command and Control at United States Air Force besides being an Owner-Operator at Old Mill Pub.

Pub Gets Bombarded with Negative Reviews

Soon after the video emerged on multiple social media platforms, the pub was bombarded with negative reviews.

"The owner running the place is a perv!!! You're not telling me behavior started just recently! the way he took those photos of that girl seems like he was very versed.. he must be doing this to the patrons at his bar. How do we know there aren't secret cameras in the bathrooms?" wrote a user on the Google reviews.

"How did the picture turn out? I hope it was worth it," read a comment as another user added, "This was our go-to place to take visitors. I can no longer support this local business due to the predatory behavior of one of the owners."

"Guy that runs Old Mill Pub is Eric Dore. He was just caught on camera sneaking an up skirt shot of an unsuspecting teenaged girl. Won't eat here ever again until the Douchebag Dore family sells it. They'll never get business in this town again and Eric Dore should be shamed off the face of the earth. Sad that he's part of the community here," read another review.