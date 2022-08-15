Elon Musk Who Advocates For Free Speech Writes Column In A Magzine That Is Run By China's Censorship Body

Billionaire Elon Musk wrote a column for a magazine that is run by a Chinese government agency. The free speech advocate's column appeared in the magazine that is published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, a government body that oversees online censorship in China.

The Tesla CEO who has slammed Twitter dozens of times for hindering free speech wrote about his plans for colonies on Mars and Tesla robots in millions of homes.

"I am pleased to share with my Chinese friends some of my thoughts on the vision of technology and humanity," Musk wrote in the column published in 'China Wangxin'.

According to Musk, the magazine invited him to write his thoughts on the vision of technology and humanity.

In the article, he underlined about founding a self-sustaining city on Mars.

"Any area that contributes to a sustainable future is worthy of our investment. Whether it's Tesla, Neuralink, or SpaceX, these companies were all founded with the ultimate goal of enhancing the future of human life and creating as much practical value for the world as possible," wrote Musk.

Musk, who has been a critic of US authorities when their actions harm his business interests, always takes a softer stance towards the communist regime.

Unlike in the US, Musk's business in China is conducted at Beijing's discretion. While he described COVID-19 lockdowns in the US as "fascism" he held his tongue about similar moves in China, despite them being much more draconian and also impacting production at Tesla factories, according to Sky News.

More to follow