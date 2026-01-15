Who Is Erfan Soltani? 28-Yr-Old Protester Awaits Death as Iran's Chief Justice Issues Chilling Execution Orders Against Anti-Government Demonstrators

Iran's chief justice signaled that authorities intend to move quickly to put detained protesters on trial and carry out executions amid the deadly anti-government demonstrations sweeping the country. The statement came despite a warning from President Trump that taking such action could provoke a U.S. military response.

"If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei warned in a video shared by Iranian state television online. "If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast."

Iran Clears Its Intent

The chilling statement came as the brutal regime geared up to carry out its first execution of a protester — 26-year-old Erfan Soltani — on Wednesday. Mohseni-Ejei's remarks were widely seen as a direct act of defiance toward Trump, who had warned that executing demonstrators could prompt a U.S. military response.

Trump struck a hard tone in a televised interview Tuesday night, warning that the United States would respond forcefully if Iran followed through. "We will take very strong action," he said. "If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action."

Meanwhile, the human toll of Iran's crackdown continues to mount. Rights groups estimate that at least 2,400 protesters have been killed since protests erupted, though people inside the country fear the real number could be far higher — possibly reaching into the tens of thousands.

Khamenei's Regime No More Accepted

The protesters, many of whom have risked their lives by taking to the streets, are demanding an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule, blaming the theocratic system for years of economic hardship and decline. Alongside the deadly violence, the crackdown has also led to mass arrests, with more than 18,100 people reportedly taken into custody.

Trump, for his part, said the "endgame" of taking tough action against Tehran would be "to win," suggesting that victory could include a military operation when pressed on what success in Iran would look like.

"We don't want to see what's happening in Iran happen. And you know, if they want to have protests, that's one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you're telling me about hanging — we'll see how that works out for them. It's not going to work out good."

The president hinted that direct U.S. involvement could be imminent after he abruptly ended talks with the Islamic Republic on Tuesday. It marked a sharp escalation following the last time the United States struck Iran during the 12-day conflict, when American forces targeted the country's nuclear facilities.

Iran, in response, warned that any new U.S. attack would not go unanswered, saying it would retaliate against American troops stationed across the region.