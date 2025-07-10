Paige Bell: South African 'Golden Girl' Crewmember Was Sexually Assaulted by Superyacht Engineer Before Being Murdered in Engine Room

A superyacht engineer has been charged with the murder of a South African crew member, lovingly called the "golden girl," who was found dead in the Bahamas just days before her 21st birthday. Paige Bell, 20, of Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead aboard the luxury yacht Far From It while it was docked at Harbour Island last week, the Daily Mail reported.

Bell was found partially unclothed in the yacht's engine room on July 3, after allegedly being sexually assaulted and killed by 39-year-old Brigido Munoz, a Mexican national. Munoz appeared before magistrates in Nassau, the Bahamian capital, on Wednesday and was charged with the young crew member's murder.

Killed by Her Colleague

Bell reportedly had deep cuts on her neck and wounds on her arms, indicating she may have fought back before she was killed, according to the outlet. When authorities initially found Munoz, he had arm injuries consistent with a suspected suicide attempt. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before formal charges were filed against him.

Munoz was denied bail and will remain in custody until his hearing on November 20, officials said, according to the outlet.

Both Munoz and Bell were crew members on the luxury superyacht Far From It, which was anchored near Harbour Island and offered charters costing nearly $140,000 per week. The vessel accommodates up to 10 guests and is operated by a crew of nine, according to its official website.

Paige, whose family lives in Durban, was set to celebrate her 21st birthday on July 14, with a grand party planned for the special occasion.

Police have said that the investigation into the circumstances of Paige's death is still ongoing.

Motive Still Unclear

Paige had previously worked on board the motor yacht Sweet Emocean as a crew member until December 2024. Her former crewmates paid tribute to her through a message posted on a GoFundMe page created to help "ease the financial burden" faced by the family.

The tribute said that Paige was looking forward to her 21st birthday on July 14—just 11 days before her death.

In her honor, her mother has reportedly requested that everyone enjoy a slice of red velvet cake—Paige's favorite—on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the vibrant soul she was.

"Paige was more than a teammate, she was family," wrote 'The Bells, and Sweet Emocean Family' in their tribute.

"Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went."

One of Paige's friends described her as a "golden girl" and condemned the tragedy as "despicable."

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $42,000—far surpassing its original goal of $16,000.