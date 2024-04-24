Who Is Elias Huizar? Ex-School Cop Accused of Killing Wife and Minor Girlfriend, Shoots Himself Dead After Police Chase

Elias Huizar, Former Washington school police officer, suspected of killing his ex-wife and underage girlfriend, has been discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound by Oregon State Troopers following a police pursuit near Eugene at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, West Richland Police Department reports.

Huizar, 39, allegedly fled after fatally shooting ex-wife Amber Rodriguez eight times outside her workplace, an elementary school, where she served. Their 9-year-old son witnessed the incident and reported it to authorities.

During the search for Huizar, authorities found the body of his underage girlfriend, identified as Angelica Santos, at his nearby residence. The 1-year-old child, Roman Santos, who Huizar had taken with him, was safely recovered by troopers.

Court documents reveal that Huizar met Angelica when she was 11 years old while working as a school resource officer and allegedly impregnated her when she was 15.

Previously, Huizar faced charges of raping an unconscious 16-year-old friend of Angelica's after a night of drinking at his home. He was also due in court on the day of the killings for these charges.

Amber Rodriguez had filed for changes in custody arrangements for their two children, citing concerns about Huizar's behavior and harassment since their divorce in 2020.

Under a protection order issued in February, Huizar was prohibited from possessing firearms, yet he was considered armed and dangerous during his escape.

Initially suspected to be heading to Mexico with the infant, investigators warned of Huizar's potential to commit further crimes.

Huizar had worked as a substitute teacher until February in the Richland School District before his arrest for the alleged rape and relationship with Angelica.