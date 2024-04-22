Female Illinois School Employee Charged with Rape After Getting Caught with 15-Year-Old Student in Car

A Madison County Schools employee has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of a sexual relationship with a minor, according to the Madison County Sherrif's Office.



Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Makayla Ann Anderton, 26, on Highway 72 and Shields Road, on Saturday, April 20, at about 11:45 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. During the traffic stop, a 15-year-old minor was seen inside the vehicle. The minor was a student in Madison County schools.

Anderton and the Victim Exchanged Explicit Photos, Videos and Texts, Engaged in Sexual Acts Multiple Times

The Sheriff's Office said Anderton was charged with numerous sex crimes against the juvenile that took place over the past two months.

Anderton began engaging the victim in conversations that became sexual in nature, the sheriff's office said. The victim and suspect then exchanged numerous photographs, videos and explicit text messages, the sheriff's office said. Anderton also met the victim several times and engaged in various sex acts, the sheriff's office said.

Anderton Charged with Rape, Sodomy

On April 20, Major Crimes detectives for the sheriff's office arrested Anderton and booked her into the Madison County Jail Facility. Anderton was charged with the following charges:

School employee distributing obscene material to a student, rape, 2nd degree statutory; sodomy, second degree; and school employee engaged in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

Anyone with information regarding the case or who believes they know or are the victim of a similar assault is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at (256) 533-8820.

Madison County Schools Releases Statement

Madison County School System released the following statement to FOX54:

At this time, we are actively working with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) to determine the facts in the case and the charges brought against this individual. MCSS will fully cooperate with detectives as they investigate this situation.

The Madison County School System will confirm that the individual arrested was an MCSS employee at the time of the arrest. As of Sunday afternoon, the individual in question is no longer an employee of the Madison County School System. The person in question was hired earlier this month following a background check conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education.

As the MCSO investigation continues, the Madison County School System will defer all investigative questions to law enforcement and prosecutors.