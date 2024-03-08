Who is Elena Zhukhova? Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch is Set to Marry Her at the Age of 92

Renowned media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, aged 92, is set to tie the knot for the sixth time, this time with Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist aged 67. The engagement follows Murdoch's recent split with conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith, marking a new chapter in the media magnate's personal life.

Who is Elena Zhukova?

Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist, has become a significant presence in Rupert Murdoch's life. Originally from Russia, Zhukova has a professional background as a molecular diabetes specialist, having worked at the University of California, Los Angeles. Notably, Tatler magazine has portrayed her as a key figure in a network of influence that spans the art world, Russian oligarchs, and a distinguished shipping lineage. Zhukova's combination of scientific expertise and cultural heritage adds depth to her relationship with Murdoch.

Elena Zhukova's family background enriches her connection with Murdoch. Coming from a Jewish-Russian heritage, Zhukova was previously wedded to billionaire Alexander Zhukhov, with whom she has twins, along with her daughter, Dasha Zhukova. Dasha, known for her roles as an art collector and businesswoman, was previously married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich before marrying Stavros Niarchos II. These interwoven relationships between Zhukova, Murdoch, and their former partners illustrate a intricate social network that extends across continents and industries.

.The Relationship and Engagement

Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova's relationship evolved after their initial introduction at a gathering hosted by Murdoch's former wife, Wendi Deng. Following this meeting, the couple spent time together on a romantic Mediterranean cruise. It was during this time that Murdoch decided to propose to Zhukova, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Their engagement has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation from their circle of friends and family. Plans are currently in motion for a grand wedding ceremony to be held at Murdoch's Moraga vineyard and estate in California.

Murdoch's Previous Marriages

Rupert Murdoch's romantic past is well-documented, characterized by a series of notable marriages prior to his relationship with Elena Zhukova. His marital journey began with Patricia Booker, followed by Anna Murdoch Mann, and subsequently Wendi Deng. Later, he tied the knot with former supermodel Jerry Hall. Each marriage garnered significant public attention and scrutiny, underscoring Murdoch's prominent status in both media and social spheres.

The Murdoch Empire and Recent Challenges

Rupert Murdoch, known for his vast media empire, has faced challenges in recent times, including a significant settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems. Despite these setbacks, Murdoch's net worth remains substantial, estimated at $8.96 billion by Bloomberg. His media holdings, including News Corp, encompass hundreds of local, national, and international digital news outlets, as well as book publisher HarperCollins.

As preparations for the wedding between Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova unfold, the public eagerly awaits the next chapter in Murdoch's personal life. Their relationship, marked by a blend of cultural heritage, scientific backgrounds, and social prominence, promises to be a captivating addition to the ongoing saga of one of the world's most influential media figures.