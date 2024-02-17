Who Is Ekaterina Mizulina? Putin's New Blond Lover Is London-Educated Model Dubbed 'Barbie' Who Censors Online Criticism of Russian President

Vladimir Putin has ditched his sex-mad gymnast lover and found love in a London-educated woman, known for her role in censoring online criticism of the Russian president, according to Ukrainian media. Ekaterina 'Katya' Mizulina, 39, serves as the head of Russia's Safe Internet League and is referred to as the dictator's 'morality guardian.'

For years, Putin was rumored to be in a relationship with Olympic medalist Alina Kabaeva, with suggestions that they also have children together. However, after rumors of her going off the rails last year and a brief period of house arrest, it seems Putin has moved on and now has fallen for the much younger model Mizulina.

Putin's New Love Interest

As the daughter of a fervently pro-Putin and anti-Ukrainian senator, Mizulina is seen as an internet censor, actively working to suppress dissent and criticism of the Russian leader, particularly concerning the conflict with Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

Yet, social media platforms in both Russia and Ukraine have seized on claims that Putin has established a new alliance with the uncompromising Mizulina, who is the daughter of Senator Elena Mizulina who is two years younger than Putin.

Reports suggest that they have "become close."

Russian human rights campaigner Olga Romanova, speaking to Ukraine's Channel 24, said, "Katya Mizulina is completely of Putin's taste. This Barbie ***** [type] has always suited him very well," the outlet reported.

Romanova drew a comparison between Mizulina and a previous romantic interest of Putin, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former owner of a striptease club and a multimillionaire in St Petersburg, known as the mother of Putin's love child, Luiza, who is now 20 years old.

"[Putin is] 71 years old, let's not be ageist," she said. "In general, the man is in full bloom, why not?

"And, in fact, Katya Mizulina, after all, she is 39... Let's also not forget... she is for traditional values. Just like, in fact, [Putin's long time partner] Alina Kabaeva.

"[It looks like he told his press secretary] another harem [member] met me and fell in love with me."

According to Ukrainian Focus media, "Russian insiders claim that Ekaterina Mizulina has the type of appearance that particularly attracts Vladimir Putin."

Exactly Putin's Type

Mizulina graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2004, specializing in art history and Indonesian language. She has previously worked as a translator accompanying official Russian delegations during visits to China.

Mizulina's father, Professor Mikhail Mizulin, 69, is a prominent academic based in Moscow.

Known for her advocacy of internet censorship, Mizulina supports the imposition of fines and other sanctions against media outlets and social networks.

In a recent encounter with students, she insisted on and received an apology from a student who had questioned the necessity of compulsory military service.

Mizulina threatened the student with the stringent laws under Putin's administration regarding the discrediting of the Russian army.