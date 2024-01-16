An OnlyFans adult content creator, who was reportedly involved in espionage for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's KGB secret service, has been arrested. Daria Ostapenko, a 36-year-old veterinarian and active OnlyFans model, was arrested in Poland on suspicion of collaborating with Lukashenko's secret service for a period of up to seven years.

Ostapenko, accused of posing as a pro-democracy opposition activist seeking to overthrow Lukashenko's alleged election manipulation, is now facing charges of informing the feared KGB about democracy campaigners who have sought refuge abroad, including in Poland. Lukashenko, Putin's closest ally, relies entirely on the Kremlin for support, as both his country's economy and defense are heavily dependent on Russia.

In the Veil of a Model

As part of her alleged cover, Ostapenko worked as a model, earning money from subscribers for online adult content. Before her reported involvement as an alleged spy, she had supposedly worked as a hardcore porn star with the nickname Rita Martin, The Sun reported.

While posing as an opposition activist within the Belarusian diaspora in Poland, "she talked about the need to act more decisively to overthrow the government in Belarus, namely by force," opposition news outlet Zerkalo reported.

"She suggested collecting weapons, breaking into Belarus and setting up an explosion on the Belarusian border."

However, after a drinking session, Ostapenko reportedly is said to have disclosed her real role in Poland, revealing that she was reporting back to Lukashenko's feared KGB. It's worth noting that the KGB is known for routinely subjecting the dictator's adversaries to torture.

"Information about her was transferred to the Polish Internal Security Agency, and she was detained on the same day," reported the news outlet.

Sources indicate that evidence of her connections to the KGB was first found on her smartphone. She is currently held in custody pending further proceedings.

Fate to be Decided in Poland

Reports suggest that the porn star is facing charges under Poland's espionage laws, which carry penalties ranging from five to 30 years in prison.

"Ostapenko's chosen profession made her extremely vulnerable to recruitment because Belarusian authorities could catch her breaking Belarus' extremely strict prostitution and pornography laws," Polish news outlet Onet reported.

"Sources report that Ostapenko may have started cooperating with the KGB as early as 2017."

Ostapenko allegedly on one occasion, even posed as an opposition activist at a polling station where the dictator Lukashenko was casting his vote.

"The [alleged] spy's career collapsed because of her own mistake," the outlet reported.

"Ostapenko, while drunk, revealed to her friends that she was working for the Belarusian security services.

"On the same day, the Polish authorities arrested Ostapenko. On her phone, the Internal Security Agency found evidence of communication with Belarusian intelligence officers."

Lukashenko is accused of winning the 2020 presidential election through fraudulent means.

The widely contested election result suggests that the actual winner is considered to be pro-Western figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 41. Tsikhanouskaya entered the race after her husband, Syarhei Tsikhanouski, 45, was imprisoned by Lukashenko and barred from contesting the polls. Currently, she is in exile.