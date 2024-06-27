Who is Edward Kang? New Jersey Gamer Flies to Florida, Hammers Another Gamer with a Hammer

A 20-year-old man from New Jersey has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting another gamer with a hammer in Florida.

Edward Kang traveled from New Jersey to Fernandina Beach, Florida, to confront the victim, whom he had never met in person. According to Nassau County police, Kang attacked the victim with a hammer early Sunday morning.

Court records reveal Kang faces serious charges, including attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary with a mask. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper described the incident as a "weird one," noting that both Kang and the victim played the online game ArcheAge.

Authorities report that Kang told his mother he was visiting a friend he met online. After arriving in Florida, he bought a hammer from a local hardware store and went to the victim's house, which was reportedly unlocked.

Kang allegedly attacked the victim around 2 am, hitting him on the head multiple times. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to call for help. The victim's stepfather intervened, restraining Kang until police arrived.

The victim, whose injuries are serious but not life-threatening, received medical treatment. In custody, Kang called the victim a "bad person online" and inquired about his potential jail time, to which an official replied, "It's going to be long before you play video games again."

Kang is currently held without bond and has no attorney listed.