Brooklyn Mom Killed While Her Two Children Are Seriously Injured in Hammer Attack Inside NYC Apartment

A woman was beaten to death while her two children were severely injured and hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after a hammer attack that took place in a Brooklyn apartment on Thursday, in what police described as a "horrific and senseless act of violence".

The mom, 43, who remains unidentified, and her battered childrenâ€” a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl -- were found inside their home on 52nd Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn shortly before 2 p.m. by cops responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, the NYPD said.

Sheer Act of Violence

Cops arrested a 47-year-old man who was in the process of exiting the building located on 52nd Street close to 5th Avenue when they arrived at the scene, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said during a press briefing.

Police said that the attacker knew the victims and had got into an argument with the mother. He then used a hammer to brutally assault both the mother and the children, Chell said, according to NBC New York.

The suspect has been taken to a nearby police station for questioning. Charges have not yet been filed against the assailant due to the severity of the attack, which Chell describes as "brutal." He further characterized the incident as a "horrific and senseless act of violence."

According to Chell, the arrested man lives in the same apartment along with his 9-year-old son. The living arrangement involves subletting one room, while the woman and her two children live in a separate room.

Police have indicated that there is no apparent familial relationship between the two families.

Killed Mercilessly in No Time

New York State Senator Iwen Chu said that the 9-year-old likely witnessed the entire event.

After the attack, the victims were quickly transported to a hospital for medical care. Unfortunately, the mother was pronounced dead after some time.

The children are currently hospitalized, with what's been described as life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement authorities have also recovered the hammer that was used in the assault.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not disclosed the motive behind the attack.

Lester Chang, a state assembly member, mentioned that the husband of the victim and the father of the two children is employed in Ohio and comes back once a month. According to ABC7, the father is currently on his way back from Ohio.

"We all have to pray for these young kids," New York State Assemblyman Lester Chang said. "These two young kids fighting for their lives. And I can only imagine what the father has to go through."