Who Is Edan Alexander? Hamas Releases Last Living American Hostage After 19 Months as Terror Outfit Calls It 'Goodwill Gesture' for Trump

Edan Alexander, the last living American still held hostage by Hamas, was released on Monday, the terrorist group announced, more than 19 months after he was put into captivity. The militant group said it was releasing the last known living American hostage as a gesture of goodwill in hopes of reviving negotiations to end the conflict.

An Israeli official confirmed to the Associated Press that Alexander's release was underway just after 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET), However, they did not share any details. According to the Armed Wing of Hamas, the 21-year-old Israeli-American from New Jersey was handed over to Red Cross representatives after they moved into Gaza.

Finally Released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Alexander's release did not involve any ceasefire agreement or prisoner exchange. "Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan," he said.

"We are in the midst of critical days in which Hamas has been presented with a deal that would enable the release of our hostages."

Hamas claimed that releasing Alexander was a "goodwill gesture" for President Donald Trump, in a bid to help restart peace negotiations to end the conflict.

The terror group said that the decision came after "important talks" with the United States, to which Hamas said it responded "positively and with great flexibility."

Alexander was taken from his military base in southern Israel during Hamas' brutal assault on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza. Out of the 251 people taken hostage during that attack, 59 are still being held in the enclave, with up to 24 believed to be still alive.

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in March that securing the release of Alexander, a native of New Jersey, was a "top priority."

In recent months, both the president and his team have frequently referred to Alexander by name.

"Every time they say Edan's name, it's like they didn't forget. They didn't forget he's American, and they're working on it," Edan's mother, Yael Alexander, told The Associated Press in February.

Tears of Joy

Hamas released a video of Alexander over the Thanksgiving weekend in November, which his mother described as his favorite holiday. She said the footage was heartbreaking to watch, showing him in tears and begging for help, but also brought some comfort as it confirmed he was still alive.

Alexander moved to Israel in 2022 after graduating high school and joined the military.

On Monday, Trump left for Saudi Arabia, describing the trip as a "historic" Middle East tour that will combine urgent diplomatic efforts related to Gaza and Iran with major business agreements.

"It's big news," Trump said regarding Alexander's release just before leaving. "He's coming home to his parents, which is really great news. They thought he was dead."

Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza in March after a ceasefire agreement reached in January collapsed. Since March 2, no humanitarian aid has entered the region. Last week, Netanyahu announced that Israel plans to take full control of the Gaza Strip and maintain a military presence there indefinitely.

This strategy would force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to relocate to southern Gaza, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has rejected the plan, warning it would leave a large portion of the population — including the most vulnerable — without essential resources.