Who Was Dinari McAlmont? Maryland Man Found Dead at Private Beach While Vacationing with Family as Mom Alleges He Was 'Beaten to Death'

A Maryland man, who had just arrived in the Bahamas for a family vacation, was found dead at a private beach resort only hours after reaching the Caribbean destination — with his mother alleging that he was "beaten to death." Dinari McAlmont, 23, arrived in the Bahamas with his parents on April 4 for a tropical vacation, staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

McAlmont, who resides in Bowie, Maryland, was last spotted having dinner with his parents before he decided to step away around 9 p.m. to get a jacket and check out more of the resort, before he was found dead inside the property, Fox 5 Washington DC reported.

Mysterious Death

Resort staff approached his mother to ask about his whereabouts, alleging that he had spit on multiple employees at a restaurant. "The police said they were looking for him because apparently he spat on some staff in a restaurant," Michelle McAlmont told the outlet.

The concerned mother said her son's phone location was no longer active before she reported him missing. She also said that she had no way to confirm the resort's accusations against him.

Authorities conducted a search of the property, and around 5:30 a.m. on April 5, McAlmont's body was found along the shoreline of Paradise Island with "no signs of life," according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death. Authorities are not labeling the death as a homicide until the autopsy results are made public, according to reports.

A picture of McAlmont's lifeless body on the beach was taken and shown to his mother, who said it was the most painful moment of her life, as her son appeared unrecognizable due to the extent of his injuries.

"When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten; he was traumatized," Michelle McAlmont told Bahamian outlet Eyewitness News.

The heartbroken mother described the photo as showing her son's face badly injured, with foam around his mouth and sand tangled in his hair. "That tells me they beat my son down in the sand. I need justice for my baby. I need justice," she added.

Family Alleges Murder

Michelle McAlmont expressed that her son's death left her overwhelmed with a range of emotions — including deep anger, intense frustration, and a strong sense of hatred. "What could I have done differently to protect my child and keep him safe, that he would be alive today," she told Fox 5 Washington DC.

While they wait for the results of the ongoing police investigation, McAlmont's parents are actively searching a lawyer with expertise in international legal matters. "I would expect nothing more than a full and thorough investigation," Michelle McAlmont said.

The resort in the Bahamas said that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is an active police investigation, and we are fully cooperating," the resort told Fox 5 Washington DC.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas, urging Americans to be more cautious when visiting the Caribbean country. The advisory, announced on March 30, comes in response to a rise in serious crimes and tourist fatalities on the islands.