Israel to Ramp Up Military Offensive Against Hamas as It Approves Plan to Seize Gaza Ahead of Trump's Visit

Israel has finally given the green light to a new plan that will drastically ramp up its military strikes against Hamas — including plans to take full control of Gaza and maintain a presence there, Israeli officials announced on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved the new war strategies during a vote held early in the morning, just hours after Israel's military chief revealed that the army would start mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists in a bid to defeat the terrorist group. The extensive operation is expected to take off gradually over a period of several months and will involve powerful ground and air strikes on Hamas strongholds.

Israel Gers Up to Seize Gaza

For several weeks, Israel has been escalating efforts to pressure Hamas, especially after high-level ceasefire negotiations fell apart in mid-March. Details of the strategy emerged after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told soldiers on Sunday that Israel was intensifying its military activities within the Palestinian enclave, according to a report by Israel's public broadcaster, Kan.

"This week, we are issuing tens of thousands of call-up orders to our reservists in order to intensify and expand our operation in Gaza," Zamir said.

"We are increasing the pressure with the goal of bringing our people back and defeating Hamas. We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground."

New Offensive Will Leave Open Doors for Ceasefire

Security Cabinet Minister Zeev Elkin said that the newly approved military offensive might still allow room for negotiations on a ceasefire and a potential hostage release deal ahead of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the region next week.

"There is still a window of opportunity until President Trump concludes his visit to the Middle East, if Hamas understands we are serious," Elkin told the outlet.

Having already taken control of about one-third of Gaza, Israel relaunched its ground offensive in March after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that had paused the conflict for two months fell apart.

Since then, Israel has enforced a complete blockade on humanitarian aid entering the region.

Elkin said that instead of conducting targeted raids and then withdrawing, Israeli troops will now maintain control over the areas they capture — remaining there until Hamas is either defeated or agrees to disarm and exit Gaza.