Who Is Dr. Christina Propst? Pediatrician Fired for Distasteful Post Claiming Texas Flood Victims Were Trump Supporters Who 'Got What They Voted For'

A pediatrician has been fired over a distasteful post suggesting that the more than 80 victims of the devastating Texas floods — many of them children — were Trump supporters who "got what they voted for." Dr. Christina B. Propst came under fire for posting a vile message under her old Facebook username, Chris Tina, which has since been deleted, according to Mediaite.

"May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts," Probst wrote. The Facebook post went viral after Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of it.

Completely Distasteful

Propst's employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said that the employee had been suspended, but later confirmed that "the individual is no longer employed" with the practice. "As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics," the company said.

"We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs," the doctor's office added.

An earlier statement indicating that she had been placed on leave was issued by Dr. Sherif Zaafran, the head of the Texas Medical Board.

"There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated," he posted on X.

The Texas Medical Board has not officially launched an investigation.

Facing Social Media Backlash

Several people quickly took to social media to slam Propst for her distasteful post. "Please tell us this person is not allowed anywhere near patients in Texas?" one social media user wrote.

"We are residents here, and find this behind horrific & also very dangerous. Please help," they added.

"This is the sort of pediatric clinician employed at @BlueFishMD in Houston. The ethics, humanity and empathy illustrated here is unfathomable," wrote another.

Several users on X noted that the doctor had changed her Facebook username and profile picture after the post went viral.

Her profile was also removed from both the Blue Fish Pediatrics website and the Memorial Hermann Health System site, which is affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics.

Memorial Hermann also addressed the incident in an official statement. "We are aware of statements made by a physician on social media and strongly condemn these statements. This provider is not employed by Memorial Hermann. We have zero tolerance for such rhetoric which does not reflect the mission, vision or values of our system," the healthcare system said.

Kerr County, which has a population of about 50,000, overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the November election, with over 76 percent of the vote going to the Republican candidate, according to county records.

Local authorities have reported that at least 82 people have died in to the flash floods.

Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River, confirmed on Monday that 27 of its campers and staff members lost their lives in the disaster.