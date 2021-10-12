Who is Dominic Guy Parks? Racist NY Man Claims White People are Superior Than Black People [VIDEO]

A video of a racist New York man saying that the white race is superior than the black race because white people created all of society is being widely circulated on social media.

The man is heard making the racist remarks in a video posted by user @beancubanaia on TikTok, which the user claimed was repeatedly taken down by the platform.

'All of Civilization was Created by White People..Prove Me Wrong'

The video, which appears to have been taken at a bar in Buffalo, New York, starts off with the man asking others to prove him wrong. "Prove you wrong that white people are better than black people?" a fellow patron is heard asking the man. The videographer then asks the man to identify himself as the man seated next to him blurts out his name as "Dominic."

"Do you think black people are better than white people," the patron asks Dominic, who responds by saying, "Yes!"

"I'm looking right at your camera," he tells the man filming. "Prove me wrong."

"Prove us wrong," the man filming asks Dominic before urging him to give them an example of why he thinks white people are superior.

"All of civilization was created by white people," the man responds as the individual filming sarcastically asks him if there are white people in Egypt and Africa.

"Dude, you are so f*cking retarded that you cannot understand history?" Dominic retorts. The man filming the video then lays into the man over his racist behavior and it turns out Dominic is not only racist but also homophonic as he responds by calling him a "fat f*ggot." Watch the full video below:

TikTok Activist Identifies Dominic as a Drone Operator

Not long after the video went viral, popular TikTok user @thatdaneshguy did some digging and identified the racist individual as Dominic Guy Parks, a drone operator who works for TV Boy â€“ a New York City-based TV production company.

Parks has since deleted all of his social media profiles but the video has sparked outrage on social media with netizens urging TV Boy to fire Parks over his racist behavior.

"He's most likely never suffered a consequence for his actions. His employer needs to fire his a*s," wrote one user, while another commented. "What a pathetic piece of trash. @YOTVBoy Is this white supremacist still under your employment?"

We reached out to TV Boy for a statement but as of publishing we have not heard back from them.