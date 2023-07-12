Who Is Dolly? Jack Grealish Spotted Caressing Leg of Bikini-Clad British Airways Hostess During Boozy Ibiza Party Has Over 5,000 Instagram Followers [WATCH]

England star Jack Grealish was caught on camera caressing the leg of a British Airways hostess during the boozy trip while holidaying in Ibiza. Grealish, who is dating model Sasha Attwood, is currently taking a well-deserved break from his duties with Manchester City following their historic treble-winning season.

However, the video that was taken at the Blue Marlin club where Grealish was partying over the weekend, has raised quite a few eyebrows. The Manchester City star, 27, was seen caressing the legs of the air hostess in a blue bikini, who has since been identified as Dolly, who has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

On a Boozy Trip

A video was also shared of Grealish downing a shot while partying topless with a group of men before he went wild with Dolly on the dancefloor, fondling her legs.

Footage shows the Â£100 million star, who is currently on the sixth day of his trip in Spain, sitting down during the party while dancing with his shirt unbuttoned and briefly touching Dolly's leg.

Dolly, identified as a British Airways worker wearing a white hat, stands alongside him and rests her hand on his shoulder.

Grealish was later seen without his shirt, which he ended up wearing draped around his neck. He then proceeded to put on a red and white baseball cap along with sunglasses.

In one photo, he is seen looking directly at a camera that had captured him, while Dolly can be seen glancing at him.

Dolly, whose Instagram account revealed that she is used to a jet-setting lifestyle, also shared a picture of herself outside the club, holding a fan, while wearing the same blue bikini she was seen wearing alongside Grealish over the weekend. The accompanying caption read, "Blue Marlin Sundays."

With a following of 5,000, the BA steward frequently shares snapshots of her glamorous beach getaways. Earlier this year, she expressed her delight at landing her dream job at British Airways, proudly posing in her uniform next to an aircraft.

Attwood Unfazed

Sasha Attwood, the longtime girlfriend of Grealish, has recently been vacationing in the Amalfi Coast, Italy, while her partner was in Spain. And Attwood appeared undeterred by the revelation. She posted a photo of herself in a navy bikini over the weekend.

In the picture, she wore an oversized white shirt draped off her shoulders, complemented by small gold hoop earrings, highlighting her sun-kissed tan.

Grealish, following his team's historic Treble, has been taking advantage of his time off by enjoying trips to Las Vegas and the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, Attwood, who was by his side during his triumphant moments lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League trophies, embarked on a different adventure. She explored Capri and Sorrento with a close friend during her current getaway, and in May, she traveled to Mykonos, Greece.

Both Grealish and Attwood took to Instagram to share pictures from their separate holiday destinations. Meanwhile, Attwood gave glimpses of her Italian escapade through TikTok, documenting her adventures on the platform.

A source who spoke to MailOnline, said, "Jack loves to have a lads' holiday in the summer, and this one more than ever after winning the Treble. He has worked his whole life for this."

After the Treble victory, Attwood expressed her admiration for her long-term boyfriend by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on the pitch. Her caption reflected the incredible few days they had experienced, expressing immense pride and joy, along with happy tears and sleepless nights, and creating memories that would last a lifetime.

In November 2021, reports surfaced suggesting that Grealish had been on "secret dates" with actress and TV presenter Emily Atack. The Sun reported that Jack appeared to be "smitten" by Emily, as they spent time together at her home in London and also in Manchester.

Amber Gill, a former Love Island contestant, was also said to have become friends with him around that time, but she has consistently denied that they were romantically involved.

Grealish's four-day binge celebrating Man City's treble victory last month before his Ibiza partying.

He was spotted consuming vodka straight from a bottle and energetically dancing shirtless during the club's open-top bus party. The next day, he went to a club in Manchester before confessing to Jimmy Bullard that he was experiencing significant discomfort due to days of excessive drinking.