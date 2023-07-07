Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating? Rumors Grow Louder after Ex-NFL Star and SKIMS Founder Get 'Super Flirty' at Michael Rubin's Hamptons Party

Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating? Michael Rubin's star-studded Hamptons party appeared to be a flashpoint over the holiday weekend, with Brady and Kim appearing to get "super flirty." And Kim admitted to having a wild night on Monday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The SKIMS founder, 42, admitted on Twitter that she downed 11 shots throughout the evening. But that was not all. According to a source, Kim was caught getting cozy and flirty with the newly single NFL star Brady. However, Brady and Kardashian have not yet publicly addressed the recent report although many believe that they may now be dating.

Single and Getting Flirty

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Brady, 45, and Kim "were super flirty with each other" during the Fanatics CEO's annual white party and "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

An insider claimed the retired NFL quarterback "is exactly [Kardashian's] type."

Throughout the night, both the future Hall of Famer and Kim were captured in separate photographs as they enjoyed the company of friends and other celebrities.

Brady, who confirmed his divorce from Gisele BÃ¼ndchen in October 2022, was seen chatting with various people over the evening. This included interactions with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as well as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Later, Kim took to social media to admit that she had a wild night as she downed 11 shots and was as photographed with Rubin, 50, her good friend La La Anthony and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian MbappÃ©.

"MICHAEL RUBIN'S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!" the "Kardashians" star exclaimed on Instagram.

It remains unclear what exactly took place due to Rubin's no-media policy at the famous event in the Hamptons.

Kim and Brady were first hit with dating rumors earlier this year when several outlets reported that Kim was looking to buy a vacation home near Tom's home in the Bahamas.

However, the Super Bowl champion's team denied any romantic involvement and maintained that they are simply friends.

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," his reps said in a statement to ET in May.

"Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."

What's Brewing

Kim finalized her divorce with her third ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, in November. Their separation had been initiated almost two years prior. The former couple, who were married for nearly seven years, have four children together: North (10), Saint (seven), Chicago (five), and Psalm (four).

Following her split from Kanye West, Kim garnered attention for her high-profile relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, aged 29, which lasted from November 2021 to August 2022. However, since their breakup, Kim has been single.

According to a source who spoke with ET in April, Kim "is more open to dating again and putting herself out there" following her split from Kanye. Having had time to reflect on their separation, Kim said that she hopes to avoid repeating the same mistakes she made in her past relationships.

Meanwhile, in a surprising announcement last October, Brady and his ex-wife Gisele revealed their decision to separate after being together for 13 years, which came as a shock to many.

Brady and Gisele's divorce was officially finalized on October 28, with the paperwork indicating that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." The former couple did not publicly file their settlement agreement and custody details, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

However, a source revealed to the outlet that Brady and Gisele have agreed to joint custody of their two children, son Benjamin (13) and daughter Vivian (10).

Although her ex-husband Kanye is a rapper, Kim has been known for her history of dating athletes.

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with former New Orleans Saints running back and current Fox Sports analyst Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2010. Following her split from Reggie, there were rumors of a brief fling with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin.

Kim's most infamous athlete-related relationship was her marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries, which lasted a mere 72 days in 2011 before they divorced in October of the same year.