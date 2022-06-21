Who is Dmitry Muratov? Russian Journalist Sells Nobel Peace Prize To Help Ukrainian Children Displaced By The War

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his Nobel Prize to assist UNICEF in its efforts to help Ukrainian children displaced in the war. Muratov revealed that he was particularly concerned about children who have been orphaned because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Muratov, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to AP News.

Dmitry Muratov Received Nobel Prize With Maria Ressa

Muratov, who was already donating the accompanying $500,000 cash award to charity, believes that it will help displaced children.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 when he was editor-in-chief at Novaya Gazeta, Russia's independent newspaper that was shut down in March when Moscow aggressively started acting against anti-Russian news outlets.

Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize With A Philippine Journalist

Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Philippine journalist Maria Ressa. The two were awarded for their efforts to preserve free speech despite receiving death threats and harassment from the government.

He told that it's important that international sanctions levied against Russia do not prevent humanitarian aid, such as medicine for rare diseases and bone marrow transplants, from reaching those in need, according to Associated Press.

Muratov Wants People Auction Their Valuable Possessions to Help Ukrainians

Heritage Auctions, which is handling the sale but not taking any share of the proceeds, has released a video of Muratov.

"It has to become a beginning of a flash mob as an example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainians," Muratov said.

Muratov always spoke against Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. He also claims that the current conflict in Ukraine has forced more than 5 million Ukrainians to travel to other countries for safety