Award-winning BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died on Friday at a hospital after suffering blood clots following her Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID jab, her family has said. The 44-year-old began suffering from "severe" headaches a week after having the jab, which has been linked to clotting, and fell seriously ill a few days later, according to relatives.

Shaw death will be probed by a coroner to determine if the vaccine was the real cause behind the severe blood clots she suffered. However, an interim fact-of-death certificate lists the vaccine as one of the possible factors being considered, which makes it the most likely reason behind Shaw's death as of now.

Vaccine Killed the Radio Star

Shaw, who a BBC Radio Newcastle presenter and mother-of-one, died at the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary last Friday after having been treated in intensive care for blood clots and bleeding in her head. Shaw, according to her family members, had developed severe headaches a week after having the COVID jab and fell seriously ill a few days later.

In a statement reported by her employer the BBC, her family said died because of the jab as the interim fact-of-death certificate lists the vaccine as one of the possible factors being considered. The BBC has also seen the interim fact-of-death certificate issued by Newcastle's senior coroner Karen Dilks.

"Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always," the statement read.

"It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family," it further read.

Under-40s in the UK are being offered an alternative to the vaccine following reports of extremely rare blood clots on the brain coupled with low blood platelet count. The benefits of having the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks associated with taking it, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had said.

But the MHRA has admitted that, while it has not been proven the vaccine causes clots, the link is getting firmer. Colleagues and listeners have paid tribute to Shaw since her death was announced on Radio Newcastle.

Blaming the Vaccine

Following Shaw's death an investigation has been launched to determine if the vaccine was the reason behind the side effects that led to her death. The interim fact-of-death certificate issued by Newcastle's senior coroner does not determine a cause of death but only suspects it. The actual cause will not be issued until the investigation has been completed.

That said, Shaw was not known to have any underlying health problems. The risk of a clot linked to the jab is thought to be about one in 100,000 for people in their 40s, according to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

An MHRA spokesperson said: "We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family. As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available."

Shaw was a well-known broadcaster in the north-east of England and had worked for BBC Radio Newcastle since 2015. She had previously worked in commercial radio and won a Sony Gold award in 2012 for the breakfast show she hosted on Real Radio with Gary Philipson.

Rik Martin, the acting executive editor of BBC Radio Newcastle, said: "Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa's lovely family. She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum.