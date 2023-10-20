Who is Diana Pirvu? Arizona Teacher's Assistant Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Student on Multiple Occasions Off-Campus

A teaching assistant at a Buckeye charter school has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

As reported by local news outlet ABC15, Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested on Oct. 11 after a family member of the young boy reported "inappropriate contact" between the two. Pirvu was an instructional assistant at Imagine Schools in Buckeye. The Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit began investigating the allegations.

Police say they reviewed communications between the 23-year-old and the victim and found that there were several instances of abuse that happened off-campus, but they did not provide any details about what occurred.



Pirvu was detained during a traffic stop in Buckeye. After being interviewed by police, Pirvu was arrested on child molestation charges. Buckeye police add that they have not identified any additional victims at this time. Pirvu has been booked into jail on suspicion of child molestation charges.

"Buckeye police are committed to holding offenders accountable, especially those responsible for the care of our most vulnerable community members. We continue our work to seek justice for victims of sex crimes and support them throughout the process," Buckeye police said in a statement.

Last month, 42-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested following an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old male student she taught at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies, as previously reported.