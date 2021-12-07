Who is Devin Nunes? GOP Rep and Dairy Farmer to Become CEO of Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California said on Monday that he will resign from the House by the end of this month to head former President Donald Trump's social media company. Nunes didn't say directly that he will be joining Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) but reports are that he will be assuming the role of CEO in the new company.

On Monday, the 10-term member of Congress merely told his consituents that he was taking up a "new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in." However, TMTG later said in a press release that Nunes will be joining the firm as the CEO in January.

New Innings

It is not known why Trump chose Nunes as he doesn't have any prior experience in handling any social media company. However, Trump himself seems to be confident about his choice and selection. Trump described Nunes in a statement released on Monday evening as "a fighter and a leader" who "will make an excellent CEO of TMTG."

"Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great," the Trump said. "America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination," he added.

Moments ahead of the announcement made by the yet-to-be launched TMTG, Nunes shared the news that he would be resigning from the House over the next few weeks. "I'm writing to let you know I've decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021," Nunes said in a letter to his constituents.

Later Nunes said that he was excited to be part of a new venture, while revealing that he will be joining TMTG. "The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship," Nunes was quoted as saying.

"The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I'm humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise."

Big Responsibility

Nunes, who boasts being a dairy farmer, will begin his new career despite having no prior experience working in the tech industry or as an executive. This definitely is going to be a big challenge for the 48-year-old Republican and he sounds confident about it.

Nunes is a strong supporter of Trump and his selection certainly will make Republicans happy. However, a lot of things now need to be reorganized after his sudden decision to resign.

Nunes would have been the next in line to chair the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which writes the nation's tax law, if Republicans win control of the House in next year's midterm election. That now is unlikely given his decision to quit. So much so that he is not even staying to finish out his 10th term.

That said, Nunes has been facing challenges lately in a more-Democratic district through redistricting ahead of next year's midterms. He has been a close ally of Trump and previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans were in the majority, during which he led efforts among Trump's allies to discredit the FBI's Russia investigation and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Nunes was also an outspoken defender of Trump during his first impeachment. Trump even awarded Nunes the Medal of Freedom in January before the end of his term as the President.

At the same time, Democrats will somewhat breathe easy following Nunes' resignation when it comes to votes. Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a scant four-seat majority. Nunes departure gives her an extra vote edge.