Pennsylvania woman Riley June William, who is accused of stealing Nanci Pelosi's laptop on the day of the Capitol riot, is making headlines again, this time for reportedly posting a video where she is seen showing her support for Adolf Hitler. Williams, 22, reportedly posted the video moments before the insurrection, according to British investigative journalism website Bellingcaton Thursday.

Williams is currently out on bail and awaiting trial on charges related to her involvement in the January 6 MAGA riots in Washington, DC. The FBI is believed to still be investigating and is not sure if she really stole a laptop from Pelosi's office, and hasn't yet been charged in that matter.

All for Trump

According to Bellingcat, Williams published the video to show her ideology and that she supports Hitler. The 36-second video shows a woman in a dress while wearing a mask with a skull printed on it and a hat with a circular symbolto and dancing to techno music. She is seen and extending her right arm while a voiceover says: "Hammer was right all along. There is no political solution. All that is left is acceleration. Heil Hitler."

The mask with a skull and the hat with a circular symbolto are both associated with Nazi terrorist groups, according to the outlet. According to the Bellingcat, the hat symbol is known as a 'Black Sun', an emblem worn by Brenton Harrison Tarrant when he killed 50 people in shootings at Muslim mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

The video then freezes on the woman making a Nazi salute while the colors go negative and glowing lights appear over her sunglasses.

It's unclear when the video was recorded, but the outlet said it received it shortly after Williams was charged in January from an anonymous Antifa activist who identified the woman as Williams. Williams was arrested on January 18 and charged with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct.

Hidden Message?

The video reportedly was shot just ahead of the Capital insurrection and is believed to have a strong message about William's ideologies. Even the music speaks a lot about that. The person who sent the video to the outlet claimed that they uncovered a slew of other racist and anti-Semitic content on Williams' social media pages.

Williams' lawyer, AJ Kramer, appeared to confirm the video's authenticity to NBC News but at the same time claimed that it was meant as a 'joke' intended to mock Nazis. Kramer insisted that his client is opposed to Nazi beliefs.

Williams was captured in photos and videos on January 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol building during a violent riot that compelled lawmakers to evacuate. According to the FBI, she was turned in by her ex-boyfriend after she claimed to have stolen a laptop from House Speaker Pelosi's office with the intention of selling it to Russia.

Before being detained, Williams had reportedly fled her Harrisburg apartment which she shared with her mother. However, Williams' lawyer has been denying the allegations of theft, saying that searches of her car and home had not yielded any laptop.