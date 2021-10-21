What is TRUTH Social? Donald Trump to Launch New Social Media Platform to Rival 'Tyranny of Big Tech'

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will be launching his own media network, including a social media platform called 'TRUTH Social' in 2022. He said that the launch of his very own social media platform is in a bid to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," accusing them of silencing opposing voices in the United States.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) also intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service. He said that "this group's mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium." Trump has been desperately trying to get back to social media ever since he was banned by the likes of Twitter, YouTube and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Trump's Ambitious Plans

TMTG, which lists Trump's private membership club Mar-A-Lago as its address, will have the former president as its chairman. "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced."

"This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

According to a press release from TMTG, the nationwide rollout of the app will be done sometime in the first quarter of 2022. However, TRUTH Social is currently available for pre-order in the Apple App store, and a beta version will be available to invited guests from November.

Besides, TMTG also has plans of launching a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+, which will feature 'non-woke' entertainment program, news, podcasts and more.

Unstoppable Trump

Trump has been trying to get back to social media for quite some time. He was banned by major social media giants earlier this year, following his posts related to the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol Building. Since then he has tried to use other social media platforms to reach out to his supporters.

Earlier this year, he launched From the Desk of Donald J Trump, which was often referred to as a blog. He also joined another social media platform GAB but none of the attempts yielded results, with Trump deciding to permanently shutting down From the Desk of Donald J. Trump within a month of its launch.

Hence, this move doesn't come as a major surprise. In fact, Trump and his advisors have hinted at launching launch his own social media app to rival Facebook and Twitter a few months back.

Scott St. John, executive producer of 'Deal or No Deal' and 'America's Got Talent', will head TMTG+ Corporate Operations and will oversee the service. Patrick Orland, CEO of Digital World Acquisitions Corp, said his company would merge with TMTG to create the new services.