Who is Desiree Castaneda? Oklahoma Mom Arrested after 12-Yr-Old Daughter Gives Birth to Rapist's Child

Oklahoma police have arrested a woman after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a child and the family welcomed the girl's 24-year-old rapist to a baby shower a few days back. Desiree Castaneda, 33, was arrested on Thursday by Tulsa Police and charged her with child neglect and encouraging child sex.

Castaneda, reportedly, was encouraging the rapist, Juan Miranda-Jara, to have sex with her minor daughter regularly. She has now been charged on one count of enabling child sex abuse, according to the Tulsa Police Department and online jail records. The Miranda-Jara, was arrested last week and now both the mom and the rapist are behind the bars.

Strange Mindset

According to investigators, Desiree Castaneda and other family members knew that Miranda-Jara was regularly having sex with the girl. In fact, she was reportedly even providing him condoms to have sex with her minor daughter. So, when police arrested Miranda-Jara, she was quite shocked and surprised.

Miranda-Jara was arrested on July 14 after he accompanied the 12-year-old girl to the hospital where she delivered his child. He allegedly told authorities the hospital staff that he was the baby's biological father when they confronted him about the pregnancy. They immediately became concerned and informed police, who confronted Miranda-Jara and then took him into custody.

"At the time, we received many questions along the lines of, 'Where were the parents?'" Tulsa Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect," Tulsa police mentioned in the Facebook post.

Criminal Mother

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 which and sex with someone younger than that is considered rape. Castaneda was arrested on charges of not only encouraging Miranda-Jara to have sex with her daughter but also trying to promote it by inviting him to the baby shower.

According to police, Miranda-Jara allegedly admitted to being "in a relationship" with the girl since October during his arrest. When questioned, he reportedly "acted a bit unsure as to why police were even getting involved," FOX23 reported.

"They walked in just like any other couple would; excited to deliver their newborn child. We don't get this kind of call every day. It certainly was a surprise for everyone involved," Officer Danny Bean told the local station.

Castaneda has been slapped a number of charges including enabling child sex abuse and neglect. Miranda-Jara has been charged with first-degree rape of a minor when he showed up to the Hillcrest Hospital in midtown with the victim in mid-labor.

The victim's dad is serving a 12-year prison sentence for an unrelated case of first-degree rape, cops said.