Who Is Derek Green? Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reveals Mystery Boyfriend Who Is Son of Former Kansas City Quarterback

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is dating Derek Green, son of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Green, who played six seasons with the Chiefs. Gracie, the 26-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, made her relationship public on Instagram this week, a year after splitting with Patrick Mahomes' old friend Cody Keith.

Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, shared a series of vacation photos in a carousel post that featured her and Green holding hands, indirectly making her relationship with Green official. One of the photos show the couple by a pool, while a video clip showed the pair taking a juice shot together, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Making Her Relationship Public

"My heart is full. Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season," Gracie wrote. "So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I'm loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately. ☺️."

Trent Green wrapped up his NFL career with six seasons in Kansas City, where he played in 90 games and recorded 1,752 passes for 21,778 yards and 120 touchdowns.

Earlier in his career, he was part of the 2000 Super Bowl-winning St. Louis Rams team, although he didn't play in the championship game due to an injury.

His son Derek tried to follow a similar path, playing as a quarterback at Southern Methodist University (SMU) from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Long Island University in 2022. Gracie Hunt also attended SMU.

Derek currently works as a sports operations manager based in Kansas City, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Gracie has hard-launched their relationship over the past month after posting a photo with Derek during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC. However, she made the relationship official only on Friday.

Without a Care

It remains unclear how exactly their relationship began, but earlier this month, Gracie hinted that sparks flew between them at Arrowhead Stadium. She posted an Instagram Story showing herself with her arms around a man at the Chiefs' home field.

In a touching message, she wrote, "After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place... all along there was some invisible string."

Gracie is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, whose estimated net worth is around $1.4 billion.

That post all but confirmed her breakup with Keith, after several months of silence about him on social media and the apparent removal of their past photos together. Meanwhile, Keith set his own Instagram account to private, fueling speculation about their split.

Back in December, Gracie had spoken about her relationship with Keith, sharing that he had received Mahomes' approval.

"I love the Chiefs and I love football season. He grew up playing football and he and Patrick actually trained together out of college," she told OutKick.

"They had a pre-existing friendship and it is just so funny how small the world is. They have been buddies this whole time, and it took him all this time to meet me."

The details surrounding their breakup remain unclear, but when Hunt celebrated her birthday in March, Keith — a real estate broker — was noticeably absent in the photos.