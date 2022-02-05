Who is Danielle C. Fischer? Ex-Illinois Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Two Underage Students

An Edwardsville, Illinois, teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly having sexual relationships with at least two underage boys.

Danielle C. Fischer, 29, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, by the Madison County State's Attorney's office on Friday.

Fischer Had Sex with the Students at Her Home

Fischer, a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the school year 2020-2021 and the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with two underage students - a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. The alleged sexual activity with both students took place at the teacher's home on June 5, 2021, according to court documents.

Edwardsville Police Took Fischer into Custody After Executing Search Warrant

On Jan. 26, the Edwardsville Police Department received notification from the Roxana Police Department that a former school teacher in the Roxana School District had a sexual relationship with two male juveniles who were under the age of 18. The Edwardsville Police department initiated an investigation due to the sexual acts occurring within the city limits of Edwardsville.

The subsequent investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Feb. 1, at the teacher's in Edwardsville and she was taken into custody. Fischer's bond was set at $200,000 and she is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In September 2020, a former Illinois teaching assistant was charged with criminal sexual abuse after she admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old student while she was employed at the school. Allyssa Gustafson was accused of engaging in at least five sexual encounter with the boy after sending him pictures of herself in lingerie and a bathing suit, as previously reported. She pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to four years of probation.