Who is Daniel Isaac Marquez? 10-Year-Old Florida Boy Arrested For Mass Shooting Threat at His Elementary School; Sent Pics of 4 ARs

Daniel Isaac Marquez, a 10-year-old boy, was arrested by Florida law enforcement authorities after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting at his elementary school. A mug shot and video of the Florida boy being led away in handcuffs was also released by the Lee County Sherrif Carmine Marceno.

Marquez was charged as a juvenile with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to the authorities.

Marquez Threatened Via Text Message to a Friend

Marquez, a Fifth grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, spoke about mass shooting at his school in a text message sent to one of his friends. "I scammed my friend," read the text message which also included a Google image of money, as per the arrest report.

Moments later he sent another text, "I bought this," and included an image of four assault rifles. "Get ready for water day," the 10-year-old wrote in subsequent messages in reference to a recent school event in which students participate in water activities.

Speaking about the juvenile's arrest, Marceno told W Radio in Colombia that alleged text-message threat was forwarded to the deputies on May 28. "While I understand the boy is 10 years old, his brain's not fully developed, he's a juvenile, I have to tell you: When a 10-year-old presses a trigger, the aftermath is the same regardless of the age," he said.

In a Facebook post, Marceno stated, "This student's behaviour is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second...NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat."

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It's not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he's experiencing real consequences," read the post which also carried the video of the fifth grader's arrest.

Social Media Baffled, Gives Mixed Reactions

Marquez's arrest received mixed reactions on social media.

"This is bananas. When people talk about defunding the police, this is why. The sheriff has already determined that the threat was fake but made a choice to plaster his name and image on social and traditional media. None of that makes anyone safer; it only guarantees a lifetime of shame for a literal child who obviously made a huge mistake but doesn't deserve this. That mistake shouldn't be ignored. Instead, the child and his family should be provided the social services necessary to actually ensure his success," commented a user on the department's FB post.

"They no longer can just sit and wait to see what happens. He needs help and to suffer the consequences whatever they may be. Maybe start with community service," read another comment.

"Unbelievable...this is really sad. Unfortunately, this child needs to pay the consequences. Fake threat or not it should be treated as if it was a serious one!" stated a user.