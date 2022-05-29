Who is Marisabelle Ramos? Uvalde School Shooter's Sister Serves in US Navy; Refused Buying Gun For Him

Salvador Ramos, the Uvalde school mass shooter, had approached his elder sister Marisabelle Ramos to buy him a gun last year, according to reports. However, his request was denied following which he purchased the weapon on his own after his 18th birthday earlier this month.

Ramos massacred 19 children and two teachers during a mass shooting carried out at the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Ramos Elder Sister Serves in U.S. Navy

Reyes said Marisabelle rushed back to San Antonio to be with her grandmother Celia after receiving the tragic news. Prior to attacking the school, Ramos has shot his grandmother, Celia, in the face. However, she survived the attack and is currently undergoing treatment in a San Antonio hospital.

Ramos elder sister, 21-year-old Ramos, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Daily Mail reported that Marisabelle, who is presently posted in San Diego, California, came back home after the tragedy. Speaking to the outlet, her grandfather Rolando Reyes said that she is with her grandmother in the hospital and staying in San Antonio for the time being.

Prior to graduating from Crossroads Academy High School in Uvalde, TX in 2020, Marisabelle attended Uvalde High School for her freshman and sophomore years in 2017 and 2018, reported the outlet.

The Independent reported that last year the Uvalde gunman had asked his sister to buy him which she flatly refused. Addressing a press conference, Colonel Steven McCraw said that the revelation was made by tracing Ramos' digital footprint. "We know that by his digital footprint that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she flatly refused, that was in September 2021," he said.

Ramos Was Nicknamed Yubo School Shooter on Messaging App

The 18-year-old mass shooter was nicknamed "The Yubo School Shooter" on a social media app he used, according to Sky News.

The outlet reported that apart from showing off a rifle on the social media app Yubo, Ramos would often tell girls that he would rape them. The mass shooter also threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on the platform.

CNN reported that during a live stream, Ramos made personal and graphic threats to a female user. Speaking to the outlet, 19-year-old Amanda Robbins said that the teen shooter verbally threatened to break down her door and rape and murder her after she rebuffed his sexual advances.