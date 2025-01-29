Who Is Dane DiLiegro? Olivia Wilde Dating Former Basketball Player-Turned-Actor Two Years after Splitting with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is smitten with Dane DiLiegro. The glamorous actress has finally "moved on" from her split with Harry Styles and is now dating the former basketball player-turned-actor, according to the Daily Mail report. A source revealed that Wilde shares "a lot in common" with DiLiegro and finds him "incredibly handsome."

"After the Harry breakup, she really took time off dating and away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her family," the insider told the outlet. "She got way too caught up in that and their relationship became a public spectacle," the source added. Moving forward, the House star is reportedly resolved to never "repeat this mistake again."

Wilde in Love

"He is passionate, and he knows how to treat a woman," the insider shared. "They both love sports. They enjoy being around each other and [are] not afraid to show affection when they are out together."

Wilde, 40, and DiLiegro, 36, made headlines on Thursday when they were spotted getting close courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game. The 6-foot-8 ex-athlete had his arm around the "Don't Worry Darling" director during the NBA game at Crypto.com Arena.

Although their exact relationship status is unclear at the time, a source told Page Six that Wilde is "dating and enjoying herself."

The insider explained, "She's working nonstop so not looking for anything serious."

The low-key display of affection marked the first time the House alum had shown PDA since her relationship with Styles, 30, which lasted from 2020 to 2022.

The British tabloid reported that Wilde is determined not to "repeat that mistake," adding, "She keeps her private life and her love life private because she knows that this is the only way something will last."

Rebuilding Her Personal Life Again

Before her relationship with Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis from 2011 to 2020. The former couple had two children together: son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8, before parting ways.

In 2023, when they finalized their custody arrangement, the "Ted Lasso" actor, 49, was required to pay $27,500 a month in child support.

That said, Wilde's new partner is both an actor and a retired athlete, having played professional basketball for eight seasons with teams in Italy and Israel.

He played college basketball at the University of New Hampshire before going on to play professionally. One of his career achievements includes earning a gold medal with Team USA at the 18th Maccabiah Games in 2009, held in Israel.

DiLiegro holds citizenship in the USA, Italy, and Israel, and now lives in Los Angeles. During his free time, he trained under renowned Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini for several years.