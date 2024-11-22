How Did Kaiden Francis Die? University of Mobile Basketball Star Dies Suddenly Aged 18 after Collapsing on Campus

A college basketball player at the University of Mobile, tragically died at the age of 18 this week. Kaiden Francis collapsed on campus on Tuesday after completing a workout in the university's gym. He was found unresponsive shortly after participating in a weekly skills training session with the coaching staff and trainers, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the best efforts of students and medical personnel to revive him, the 6-foot-2 guard could not be saved. His cause of death remains unclear. Kathy Dean, a spokesperson for the private Christian university in Mobile, said that Francis had recently passed a "a battery of health screenings, including heart and lung evaluations."

Shocking Death

"Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away earlier today. Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy," university President Charles Smith said in a letter to students and faculty members.

"My family and I had the privilege of watching Kaiden play just last week. He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates. As you can imagine, Kaiden's family, coaches, and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers."

Tributes Pour In as Community Left Devastated

Head basketball coach Darnell Archey shared that Francis, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died after a visit to the gym. "Yesterday morning Kaiden Francis, freshman point guard from Fort Lauderdale unexpectedly passed away after doing what he loved to do, working on his craft in the gym,' the coach wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"Kaiden was just scratching the surface on the court but his smile and positive energy could be felt from day 1.

"He will be truly missed and I can't thank him enough for being apart of my life over the past few months. My heart aches for his family, friends and teammates."

The University of Mobile canceled classes on Wednesday and held a campus vigil to mourn the loss of Kaiden Francis.

"This will be a time for us to lift up Kaiden's family, his teammates, and one another, asking for God's comfort, strength, and peace. I hope to see many of you there," Smith said of the vigil in his address to the university's 2,000 students.