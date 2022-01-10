Who is Dana Finley Morrison? Missouri Woman Complains Against American Airlines Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Luggage Tag; Gets Trolled

Dana Finley Morrison, a Missouri-based fraternity and sorority worker, was dubbed as 'Karen' after she raised a complaint against an American Airlines pilot for carrying a luggage tag, "Let's Go Brandon." Morrison was trolled on social media with many demanding her removal from the job.

The phrase caught up with anti-Biden supporters following a report from NASCAR Xfinity Series in which the NBC reporter claimed that the fans were cheering Brandon Brown following his victory by chanting, "Let's Go Brandon." Fox News reported that it was misreported as the fans were shouting "Fu*k Joe Biden."

Morrison Calls Pilot's Act 'Cowardly Rhetoric'

The issue surfaced after Morrison tweeted about the anti-Biden phrase tag was found on a pilot's bag. "Hey @AmericaAir Y'all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they're in uniform, about to board a plane? We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted. Today in UVF about to board Miami," Morrison tweeted.

The tweet also carried the photograph of the pilot holding on to a bag with the luggage tag, saying 'Let's Go Brandon.' However, Morrison neither shared the details of the pilot nor revealed his face. "Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details," the Airlines responded to the viral tweet.

Later, Morrison tweeted screenshots of the conversation she had with an American Airlines representative who assured that the complaint has been sent for internal review. "We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership. They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur. We hold our team members to the highest standards and expectations,' the airline said.

Twitter Comes Out in Pilot's Defense

Morrison's act backfired after Twitter slammed her for the complaint. Labelling Morrison as Karen, Mollie Hemingway, conservative commentator and an editor at The Federalist, tweeted, "Hope he and everyone else gets a raise for having to deal with Karen passengers such as this one."

Some users even tagged Morrison's employers in their tweet."@DeltaTauDelta is Dana Finley Morrison (@danacfinley), your accountability training coordinator who tried to get a pilot fired over a harmless political tag he had on his luggage, the type of sadistic, mean-spirited person that represents you and @IUBloomington ? I sure hope not," wrote a user.

"It's really pathetic/sadistic that @danacfinley not only couldn't bear a person w/ different political beliefs being in her presence, but also decided to try to get the pilot fired by @AmericanAir. This is simply not what a good person does. This is #CancelCulture. It is real," read another tweet.

"Dana Finley Morrison needs to get out of her bubble and realize it is acceptable for other people to have different political beliefs. She complains about policy about displaying anything, but then accuses the pilot of supporting insurrection. Just a spoiled brat," opined a user.