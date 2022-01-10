Bob Saget 'Sudden Death' Caused by Covid-19 Booster Shot? Wild Theory Surfaces as Cause of Death Remains Unknown

Hours after the report of Bob Saget's death surfaced social media was rife with conspiracy theories linking his death with Covid-19 vaccine. The comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The 65-year-old, who was part of a standup tour, had performed a show in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

'No Foul Play Or Drug Use'

Announcing the death of the comedian, the Saget family issued a statement. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement read. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Earlier, the Orange County Sherriff's Office had denied any foul play or drug use in the 'mysterious' death of the Full House actor's death. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner," the Sheriff's statement read.

Saget's Full House co star John Stamos tweeted his grief, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"Well this one hurts. I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out. He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him. He was SO damn funny and so kind," wrote Comedian Drew Carey.

"You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated," expressed Kathy Griffin.

Conspiracy Theory Rattles Social Media

Even though the authorities have not released the cause of death, there were many who linked it to the Covid-19 vaccine received by the actor.

"Bob Saget just started a new Comedy Tour and was likely fully Vaxxed & boosted. The family should have an autopsy done to find out if this "Unexpected" death was Vaccine related. Vaccinated people are dropping like flies, we need to know if the Vax is behind these sudden deaths!" tweeted a user.

"Saget did recent shows in California which required Vaccine... so ITS EASILY ASSUMED THAT BOB SAGET WAS RECENTLY VAX.... LIKE BETTY WHITE..... Wonder when Hollywood gets it through their heads..... VAX = high chance of Death" expressed another.

"A video was uploaded to the You Tubes today where Bob Saget admits to being boosted. It's unclear when the video was made. So if he was vaccinated, and now dead, well that's more evidence that the ineffective vaccine is effective at causing death !" tweeted a user.