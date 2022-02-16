Who is Cynthia Perkins? School Teacher Fed Students Cupcakes Laced With Her Husband's Sperm

A school teacher has been sentenced for up to 41 years in jail after feeding her students cupcakes seasoned with her husband's sperm, according to a report published on Daily Star. The teacher in identified as Cynthia Perkins initially claimed not guilty of the crime, but later changed her plea to guilty. She has also admitted to other sexual crimes, according to reports.

The woman, 36, committed the crimes with her ex-husband Dennis Perkins, who is known to be a former high ranking SWAT cop. Reports suggest that the woman has pleased guilty of chargers against production of child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances. However, both of them faced 150 felony charges.

On Monday, Perkins took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her criminal partner and ex-husband, Dennis. Prosecutors said that the remaining 68 charges against Perkins will be dismissed as part of the deal. Perkins, who was first arrested in 2019, filed for divorce alleging that her then-husband manipulated her to commit the disturbing crimes.

"Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and plead guilty in court. She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial. Today's conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice," Attorney General Jeff Landry was quoted saying in an official statement on Monday.

"I wish to thank Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan and Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan for their work in obtaining this guilty plea, and we look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future," the statement further read.

Who is Cynthia Perkins?

Cynthia Perkins was serving as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Livingston, Louisiana. Both the woman and her now ex-husband Dennis were arrested in October 2019.

