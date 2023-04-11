Who Is Connor Sturgeon? Louisville Shooter Identified as Old National Bank Employee Who Texted Friend Before Going on Carnage

The Louisville shooter, who killed five people and left eight others wounded has reportedly been identified as Connor Sturgeon. According to reports in some news outlets and social media, Sturgeon, the shooter, was an employee of the Old National Bank, who opened fire inside the bank.

According to the North Carolina Beat, Sturgeon, 25, was acting by himself and was killed after the police stormed the bank building. Sturgeon reportedly worked for Old National Bank for two years and, prior to the fatal shooting, contacted a friend about his suicidal thoughts, the outlet reported. However, police haven't yet officially identified the shooter.

Suspect Engaged Police in Gunfire

According to CNN, the police believe that "the lone gunman in the shooting did have a connection to the bank," where several people were killed and injured, during the incident. The North Carolina Beat reported that the suspect was still firing shots three minutes after police arrived on the scene of the incident. At that point, police and the shooter engaged in gunfire

Authorities claim they are attempting to determine whether the shooter suffered a self-inflicted wound or died as a result of their shooting.

The incident took place on the first floor of the building, which is in front of Louisville Slugger Stadium. This is only a few hours away from Nashville, where a trans gunman, Audrey Hale, recently opened fire at a Christian school and killed six people, including three children and three teachers.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed on Twitter that "five people died" from the incident, according to WDRB. The shooting reportedly started around 8.30 am. "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties," police said.

According to witnesses on social media, at least a dozen police cars, three ambulances, and the FBI have all gone to the area. Stretchers were seen being rolled onto some ambulances.

Witnesses told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long gun" fire several shots inside the Old National Bank.

Footage from the scene appeared to show one of the building's windows blown out with glass scattered on the ground.

Employees Recall Horror Incident

According to the DailyMail.com, Old National Bank employees claimed to be at the office when a coworker entered and reported seeing the shooter enter the facility with weapons. After locking the doors and summoning additional staff, they phoned the police and took cover in a men's room.

"But before the police got there, we started hearing shooting,' employee Tammy Madigan told The Daily Beast. 'The bathrooms on our floor have keycode entry, so it was probably the safest place we could think of to hide. So the six of us went into the men's room, turned off all the sound on our phones, tried to be as quiet as we could."

She claimed that as they were hiding, firing continued, and she remembers hearing people cry "Blue down! Blue down!" to indicate an officer had been hurt.

Finally, Madigan said that they had heard police requesting that everyone hiding come out.

"But we didn't know if it was really the police or the shooter trying to get us to come out," Madigan said.

As Madigan and her coworkers finally left with the help of the police, the shooter's lifeless body was discovered when the elevator doors opened as they left the bank from the office level.

"When the elevator door opened, the shooter was just laying there, dead," she told The Daily Beast. "There was lots of glass all over. One of the girls in my office was just breaking down."

"One of the guys was pushing the button to close the doors, so the police let us go out through the basement, and then took us over to Slugger Field, where they began taking statements from everybody in the building. I bet there were 100 cops there, I don't know how many shooters were involved but I know they got one."

The investigation is still and police are yet to share details about the shooter.