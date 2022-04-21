Who Is Clifton Powell Jr? Sasha Obama Dating Scriptwriter Son of 'Ray' Actor Clifton Powell

Two days after former first lady Michelle Obama let slip that both her daughters have boyfriends, it has been revealed that Sasha Obama is dating Clifton Powell Jr. According to a DailyMail.comreport, the Sasha, 20, and Clifton, 24, were spotted in each other's company and have been dating for some time now.

The new man in Sasha's life is the son of 'Ray' actor Clifton Powell, 66. While Sasha's sister Malia has been dating British actor Rory Farquharson since they met at Harvard in 2017, Sasha's romance is much newer. Powell Jr is a former college basketball standout who now works as a commercial director for Nike and Peloton, according to DailyMail.com.

New Man in Sasha's Life

According to reports, Sasha started dating after she relocated to Los Angeles last August after completing her studies at the University of Michigan and enrolling in a USC course. After graduating from Harvard last year, Sasha and Malia, 23, moved to the West Coast, with the older Obama sibling accepting a job as a script writer for Donald Glover's new Amazon project.

That is when she met Powell Jr, who is also close friends with Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of Powell's 'Ray' co-star Regina King, who tragically committed suicide at the age of 25 in January.

Powell Jr, much like Farquharson, who grew up in a six-bedroom $2.2 million property in Suffolk and attended prestigious Rugby School, has had a lavish upbringing. He was raised at the family's Ladera Heights home as the second child of Powell and his wife Kimberly Crooms, 58.

Powell Jr has an elder sister, Maya, 29. He is the second child of Powell and his wife Kimberly Crooms, 58.

Kimberly is a successful businesswoman owning whateverUneed Designs, an interior design firm, and Chef Kim, a catering company that provides bespoke meal prep and diet coaching.

Maya is the owner of Suga Honey Glam Incorporated, a beauty company that specialized in unique nail painting.

Strong Bond

Powell Jr., also known as 'Cliff' and 'CP3,' went to Village Christian High Institution in the San Fernando Valley, a private school that charges $28,340 per year and claims to provide 'an exceptional Christian education."

Powell Jr. received a four-year basketball scholarship to the University of California at Santa Barbara after graduation, much to his father's joy. However, Powell Jr. transferred out of the Santa Barbara Gauchos less than a year later to focus on film work, despite his father's pleasure in his basketball career.

The revelation about Sasha and Powell Jr's relations come just two days after her mother Michelle Obama said that both her daughters have boyfriends. During an appearance on the Ellen Show on Tuesday, former First Lady provided an update on her daughters, telling the host: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home."

"Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives," she said.

The DailMail.com also reported that Powell has already met Michelle Obama, something she hinted at during the show, although it is not known if he has met her father Barack Obama yet. Malia's boyfriend Rory, who stayed at the family's Washington, D.C. home during the 2020 lockdown, has been welcomed by President Obama.